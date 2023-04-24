Global Microscopy Software Market is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2030: Increasing Government Funding for Scientific Equipment Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microscopy Software Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microscopy Software Market was valued at USD 807.68 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,058.62 million by 2030, at a CAGR 10.85% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Carl Zeiss AG

Oxford Instruments plc

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

GatanInc.

Basler AG

Arivis AG

Microscopy software is an all-inclusive integrated solution for the microscope, digital camera, and peripherals that allows users to gather, process, measure, analyze, and share images and data generated from a microscope.

Digital image processing is made possible by microscope software in several fields, including biology, medicine, cancer research, metallurgy, and others. The microscope program generates a 3D model of the sample that was captured.



For end customers, including academic and research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotech corporations, and others, microscopy software comprises solutions.



Market Drivers



The market for microscopy software is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period as a result of an increase in government funding for scientific equipment. A rise in bacterial illnesses has been observed throughout the world. To prevent bacterial diseases and use a microscope to understand their structure, numerous public investments are being made.



Government funding is attracted by the expanding uses of microscopy software in virus imaging and precision modeling. The market for microscopy software is experiencing a rising trend of technological advancement. The development of technological solutions for microscopy software is the primary focus of the industry's major players.



Market Restraints



The availability of open-source software and the high cost of subscriptions are impeding the market's expansion for microscopy software during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis



The Global Microscopy Software Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



The market's largest revenue share and dominant position are both predicted to remain with the North American microscopy software industry. The large concentration of academic and research institutions in the region and the biosciences is credited with this expansion.



Additionally, due to supportive government initiatives and an increase in nanotechnology-related R&D activities, the market in Canada is predicted to see a significant CAGR.



Market Taxonomy

By Product

Optical Microscope

Electron Microscope

Raman Microscope

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotech

Neuroscience

