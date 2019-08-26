Global Microspheres Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Hollow, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hollow will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$264.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hollow will reach a market size of US$260.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Advanced Polymers International (API) (USA); Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands); Asia Pacific Microspheres (Malaysia); Bangs Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Ceno Technologies Inc. (USA); Chase Corporation (USA); Cospheric LLC (USA); Dennert Poraver GmbH (Germany); Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd (India); Luminex Corporation (USA); Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co.,Ltd (Japan); Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA); Mo-Sci Corporation (USA); Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co., Ltd. (China); Omya AG (Omya Group) (Switzerland); Petra India Group (India); Polysciences, Inc. (USA); Potters Industries LLC. (USA); Qingdao Eastchem Inc. (China); Reslab Microfiller (Australia); Sigmund Lindner GmbH (Germany); Spherotech (USA); The Kish Company, Inc. (USA); Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesMicrospheres Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentHollow (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Solid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microspheres Global Market Estimates and Forecasts inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Microspheres Global Retrospective Market Scenario inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Microspheres Market Share Shift across Key GeographiesWorldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Health & Biotechnology (Application) Global MarketEstimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 5: Health & Biotechnology (Application) RetrospectiveDemand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 6: Health & Biotechnology (Application) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Demand PotentialWorldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic SalesAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Share Breakdown Reviewby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) WorldwideLatent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 11: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) GlobalHistoric Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 12: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Distributionof Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018through 2025Table 14: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Salesin US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017Table 15: Automotive (Application) Global Market ShareDistribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025Table 16: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessmentin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 17: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 18: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown ofGlobal Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Construction Composites (Application) Worldwide Salesin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 20: Construction Composites (Application) Historic DemandPatterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 21: Construction Composites (Application) Market ShareShift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global MarketEstimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective DemandAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 25: Hollow (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$Million: 2018 to 2025Table 26: Hollow (Type) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 27: Hollow (Type) Market Share Breakdown of WorldwideSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 28: Solid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide inUS$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 29: Solid (Type) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 30: Solid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Countryin Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microspheres Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Hollow (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players

in the US for 2019 & 2025

Solid (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Microspheres Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Microspheres Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Microspheres Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Microspheres Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Microspheres Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Microspheres Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Microspheres Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Microspheres Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Microspheres Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Microspheres Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microspheres in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Microspheres Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Microspheres Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Microspheres: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 47: Microspheres Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Microspheres Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Microspheres in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Microspheres Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Microspheres Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Microspheres Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Microspheres Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microspheres Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Hollow (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 &

2025

Solid (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Microspheres Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Microspheres Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Microspheres Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Microspheres Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Microspheres Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Microspheres Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Microspheres Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Microspheres Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Microspheres Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Microspheres Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Microspheres Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Microspheres Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Microspheres Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Microspheres Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Microspheres Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Microspheres Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German Microspheres Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Microspheres in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Microspheres Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Microspheres Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Microspheres Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Microspheres Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microspheres in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Microspheres Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Microspheres Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Microspheres: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 86: Microspheres Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Microspheres Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Microspheres Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Microspheres Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Microspheres Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Microspheres Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Microspheres Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Microspheres Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Microspheres Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Microspheres Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Microspheres Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Microspheres Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Microspheres Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Microspheres Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Microspheres Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Microspheres Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Microspheres Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Microspheres Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Microspheres Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Microspheres Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Microspheres Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Microspheres Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Microspheres Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Microspheres Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Microspheres Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Microspheres Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Microspheres Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Microspheres Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Microspheres Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Microspheres Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Microspheres Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Microspheres Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Microspheres Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Microspheres Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Microspheres Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Microspheres Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Microspheres in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microspheres Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Microspheres Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microspheres: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 137: Microspheres Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microspheres Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Microspheres Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Microspheres Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Microspheres Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Microspheres in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Microspheres Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Microspheres Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Microspheres Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Microspheres Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Microspheres Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Microspheres Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Microspheres Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Microspheres Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Microspheres Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Microspheres Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Microspheres Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Microspheres Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Microspheres Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Microspheres Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Microspheres Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Microspheres Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Microspheres Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Microspheres Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Microspheres Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Microspheres Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Microspheres Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Microspheres Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Microspheres Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Microspheres Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Microspheres Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Microspheres Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Microspheres Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Microspheres Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Microspheres Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Microspheres Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Microspheres Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Microspheres Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Microspheres Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microspheres in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Microspheres Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Microspheres Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Microspheres: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 185: Microspheres Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Microspheres Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Microspheres Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Microspheres Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Microspheres Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Microspheres Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Microspheres Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microspheres in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Microspheres Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Microspheres Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Microspheres Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Microspheres Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Microspheres Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Microspheres Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Microspheres Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Microspheres Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Microspheres Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Microspheres Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Microspheres Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Microspheres Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Microspheres Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Microspheres Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Microspheres Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Microspheres Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Microspheres Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Microspheres Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Microspheres Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Microspheres Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION3M COMPANYADVANCED POLYMERS INTERNATIONALAKZO NOBEL NVASIA PACIFIC MICROSPHERESBANGS LABORATORIES, INC.CENO TECHNOLOGIESCHASE CORPORATIONCOSPHERIC LLCDENNERT PORAVER GMBHDURGESH MERCHANDISE PVT.LUMINEX CORPORATIONMO-SCI CORPORATIONMATSUMOTO YUSHI-SEIYAKUMOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALSNANJING JIANZUN GLASS MICROSPHERE PLANT CO., LTD.OMYA AG (OMYA GROUP)PETRA INDIA GROUP (PETRA INDIA PRODUCTS)POLYSCIENCESPOTTERS INDUSTRIES LLC.QINGDAO EASTCHEM INC.RESLAB MICROFILLERSIGMUND LINDNER GMBHSPHEROTECHTHE KISH COMPANY, INC.TRELLEBORG AB

V. CURATED RESEARCH

