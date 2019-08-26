Global Microspheres Industry
Microspheres market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
Aug 26, 2019, 06:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Hollow, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hollow will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799118/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$264.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hollow will reach a market size of US$260.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Advanced Polymers International (API) (USA); Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands); Asia Pacific Microspheres (Malaysia); Bangs Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Ceno Technologies Inc. (USA); Chase Corporation (USA); Cospheric LLC (USA); Dennert Poraver GmbH (Germany); Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd (India); Luminex Corporation (USA); Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co.,Ltd (Japan); Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA); Mo-Sci Corporation (USA); Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co., Ltd. (China); Omya AG (Omya Group) (Switzerland); Petra India Group (India); Polysciences, Inc. (USA); Potters Industries LLC. (USA); Qingdao Eastchem Inc. (China); Reslab Microfiller (Australia); Sigmund Lindner GmbH (Germany); Spherotech (USA); The Kish Company, Inc. (USA); Trelleborg AB (Sweden)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesMicrospheres Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentHollow (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Solid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microspheres Global Market Estimates and Forecasts inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Microspheres Global Retrospective Market Scenario inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Microspheres Market Share Shift across Key GeographiesWorldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Health & Biotechnology (Application) Global MarketEstimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 5: Health & Biotechnology (Application) RetrospectiveDemand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 6: Health & Biotechnology (Application) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Demand PotentialWorldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic SalesAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Share Breakdown Reviewby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) WorldwideLatent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 11: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) GlobalHistoric Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 12: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Distributionof Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018through 2025Table 14: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Salesin US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017Table 15: Automotive (Application) Global Market ShareDistribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025Table 16: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessmentin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 17: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 18: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown ofGlobal Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Construction Composites (Application) Worldwide Salesin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 20: Construction Composites (Application) Historic DemandPatterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 21: Construction Composites (Application) Market ShareShift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global MarketEstimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective DemandAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 25: Hollow (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$Million: 2018 to 2025Table 26: Hollow (Type) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 27: Hollow (Type) Market Share Breakdown of WorldwideSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 28: Solid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide inUS$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 29: Solid (Type) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 30: Solid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Countryin Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION3M COMPANYADVANCED POLYMERS INTERNATIONALAKZO NOBEL NVASIA PACIFIC MICROSPHERESBANGS LABORATORIES, INC.CENO TECHNOLOGIESCHASE CORPORATIONCOSPHERIC LLCDENNERT PORAVER GMBHDURGESH MERCHANDISE PVT.LUMINEX CORPORATIONMO-SCI CORPORATIONMATSUMOTO YUSHI-SEIYAKUMOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALSNANJING JIANZUN GLASS MICROSPHERE PLANT CO., LTD.OMYA AG (OMYA GROUP)PETRA INDIA GROUP (PETRA INDIA PRODUCTS)POLYSCIENCESPOTTERS INDUSTRIES LLC.QINGDAO EASTCHEM INC.RESLAB MICROFILLERSIGMUND LINDNER GMBHSPHEROTECHTHE KISH COMPANY, INC.TRELLEBORG AB
V. CURATED RESEARCH
