Global Microspheres Markets/Technologies and Report 2022-2027: Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials / Superior Properties Over Conventional Fillers / Increasing Demand in Various End-Use Industries

This report analyzes microspheres, which are homogeneous microparticles of 1 to 1,000 microns in diameter. Microspheres can be solid or hollow and are made from a variety of raw materials.

In this report, the publisher analyzes the global market for microspheres by both material type and application. Since there are several types of microspheres that vary drastically in quality, chemical properties, functionality and price, each type of microsphere is discussed in detail, including materials, manufacturing processes, advantages, prices and primary applications. Similarly, due to these variations, microsphere use in five major application markets are discussed and analyzed in detail.

The report provides detailed analysis and market forecasts by industry, microsphere type and geographic region through 2027. It describes major industry players and examines recent advances in technology, newly evolving markets, companies and other factors influencing pricing characteristics. As already mentioned, except in a few segments, market prices are not controlled by supply and demand; instead, markets are created by new technologies and applications.

The scope of the current report has been widened by increasing the number of companies reviewed to more than double the number in past reports. The explosion in participants in the field is creating both job opportunities as well as new applications.

The global microsphere market is on a strong growth trajectory. The market is growing largely due to new product introductions and application developments as well as growth in new geographies for existing or already-developed products and applications.



The microsphere market can be split into four product segments: glass microspheres, polymer microspheres, ceramic microspheres and other microspheres, which largely includes natural materials that are made in microspherical shapes.



The global trend for continued GDP growth is definitely helping the microsphere market, and the long-term trends for growth in medical applications such as cancer treatment and sustained drug release are supporting this market and its participants.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for microspheres technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for microspheres, current trends and innovations, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global microspheres market size, and corresponding market share analysis by microspheres type, end-user industry, and geographic region

Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements in the medical devices industry, supply chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Identification of the market areas that are expected to experience the highest growth in demand

Market outlook for microspheres demand in five segments composites, personal care, life sciences, medicine and medical devices, and other specialty industries

Description of different types of microspheres, including glass, ceramic and polymer, with respect to the chemical compositions and unique material properties that make them suitable for specific industries and applications

Review of price trends and the relationship between price, quality, end-use applications, and functionality in the microsphere industry

Assessment of the intellectual property (IP) related to microspheres and categorizes leaders in each field that are developing new applications for microspheres

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., BASF, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Merck KGaA, Terumo Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

What's New in this Update?

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Microsphere Manufacturers

Microsphere Users

Technocrats and Scientists

C-Level Executives and Investors

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview of Microspheres

Definition of Microspheres

Industry Overview

History of the Microsphere Industry

Polymers Used in Microsphere Preparation

Technology Trends

Advantages of Microspheres

Ball-Bearing Effect

Encapsulation

Expandable Microspheres

High Filler Loading

Surface Quality

Weight Reduction

Pricing Structure

Critical Parameters for Selection of Microspheres

Color

Composition

Cost Limitations

Crush Strength

Electrostatic Charge

Operating Temperature

Optical Characteristics

Particle Size and Particle-Size Distribution

Specific Gravity

Wall Thickness

Competing Products and Limitations

Microspheres Vs. Traditional Fillers

Microspheres Vs. Traditional Pigments

Safety and Environmental Considerations

Limitations

Trade Statistics

Chapter 4 Global Market for Microspheres by Application Industry

Composites Industry

Buoyancy Products

Cement Additives

Construction Materials

Flooring, Grout and Caulk

Oil and Gas Exploration

Panels

Thermosets

Trends in the Composites Industry

Composites Industry Forecast

Medical Technology Industry

Cancer Treatments

Controlled Release Drugs

Embolization Therapies

Medical Devices

Trends in the Medical Technology Industry

Medical Industry Forecast

Life Sciences Industry

Life Science Applications and Technologies

Market Scenario in the Life Sciences Industry

Life Sciences Industry Forecast

Personal Care Industry

Trends in the Personal Care Industry

Personal Care Industry Forecast

Microspheres in Other Industries

Additives/Specialty Chemicals/Materials

Adhesives

Aerospace

Blasting Applications

Coatings

Consumer Products

Electromagnetic Interference Shielding

Explosives

Grinding and Dispersion Media

Leather

Paints

Printing Inks and Toners

Refractory

Retroreflective/Highway Safety

Spacers

Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Materials

Summary of the Global Market for Microspheres by Application Industry

Chapter 5 Global Market for Microspheres by Material Type

Solid Polymer Microspheres

Polyethylene Microspheres

Pmma Microspheres

Polystyrene Microspheres

Polyamide (Nylon) Microspheres

Acetal Microspheres

Polytetrafluoroethylene/Teflon (Ptfe) Microspheres

Polypropylene Microspheres

Biodegradable Microspheres

Fluorescent Microspheres

Opaque Microspheres

Colored Microspheres

Manufacturing Processes

Hollow Polymer Microspheres

Manufacturing Process

Polymers

Solid Glass Microspheres

Primary Applications and Benefits

Manufacturing Processes

Hollow Glass Microspheres

Primary Applications and Benefits

Lightweight Filler

Manufacturing Processes

Porous Glass Microspheres

Glass Microspheres

Solid Ceramic Microspheres

Silica Microspheres

Zirconium Oxide Microspheres

Aluminum Oxide Microspheres

Manufacturing Processes

Hollow Ceramic Microspheres

Electrical Properties

Good Packing Factor

High Melting Point

Inertness

Hardness

Low Density

Low Oil Absorption

Low Thermal Conductivity

Manufacturing Processes

Ceramic Microspheres

Other Microspheres

Metal-Coated Microspheres

Magnetic Microspheres

Paramagnetic Microspheres

Specialty Coated Microspheres

Market for Other Microspheres

Summary of Global Market for Microsphere by Material Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Microspheres by Region

North American Market

Companies in the North American Market for Microspheres

North American Market by Country

European Market

Companies in the European Market for Microspheres

European Market by Country

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific Market

Companies in the Asia-Pacific Region

Apac Market by Country

China

India

Rest of the World Market

Companies in the Row Market for Microspheres

Summary of the Global Market for Microspheres by Geographic Region

Chapter 7 Market Trends

Drivers

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

Superior Properties Over Conventional Fillers

Increasing Demand in Various End-Use Industries

Challenges

Fluctuation in the Raw Material Prices

Production Challenges Including Microsphere Filtration and Drying Efficiency

Low Penetration of Technologically Advanced Solutions in Underdeveloped Countries

Value Chain Analysis of Microspheres

Emerging Trends in the Global Composites Market

Upsurge in the Demand for Microspheres in Medical Industry

Biodegradable Microspheres

Thermoplastic Expandable Microspheres

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Microspheres

Chapter 8 Recent Developments

Recent Developments

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Till 2017

Patent Analysis by Company

Patent Trends

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Co. Asia-Pacific Microspheres

Bangs Laboratories Inc.

Basf

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bo Kwang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardiogenics Holdings Inc.

Ceno Technologies

Cenosphere India Pvt. Ltd.

Cenostar Corp.

Chase Corp.

Cospheric LLC

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Dupont

Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd.

Eko Export Sa

Evonik Industries AG

Expancel (Nouryon)

Elminas

Floratech

Givaudan

Illumina Inc.

Imerys S.A.

Kimberly-Clark

Kish Co. Inc.

Kobo Products, Inc.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kulin Corp.

Kureha Corp.

Langfang Olan Glass Beads Co. Ltd.

Loreal Sa

Lucite International

Luminex Corp.

Magsphere Inc.

Mannkind Corp.

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Merz North America Inc.

Microsphere Technology Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Mo-Sci Corp.

Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co. Ltd.

Oakwood Labs

Omya AG

Petra India Group

Phosphorex

Polymicrospheres

Pq Corp.

Prizmalite Industries Inc.

Quirem Medical Bv

Reslabspheres

Sigmund Lindner GmbH

Sinclair Pharma plc

Sirtex Medical Ltd.

Sphere One Inc.

Spherotech

Suneva Medical Inc.

Sunjin Beauty Science

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trelleborg Ab

Whitehouse Scientific Ltd.

Xbrane Biopharma

Xl Sci-Tech Inc.

Zeeospheres Ceramic LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpbvqy

