Global Microwavable Foods Industry

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microwavable Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods, and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.



- Bellisio Foods, Inc.



- BRF S.A.



- Campbell Soup Company



- Conagra Brands, Inc.



- Cremonini S.p.A.







MICROWAVABLE FOODS MCP-2



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands & Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes



Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave Cooking Experience



Global Market Outlook







3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES







The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods



Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen Microwavable Foods



Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack



Table 1: Global Market for Frozen Foods by Category (2014, 2016, & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Frozen Fish/Seafood, Frozen Meat, Frozen Ready Meals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 2: Per Capita Spending (US$) on Frozen Foods in Select Countries (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Gain Prominence



Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur Well for the Market



Storing and Thawing



IQF Packaging Frozen Fish



Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish



The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home Benefit Market Demand



Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators



Table 3: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand



Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to Spur Growth



Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods



Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to the Microwave



Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition from RTE Popcorn



Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in Microwavable Foods



MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration



Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options



Ready Meals Fortified with Minerals and Vitamins



Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability" Factor



Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day



Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables



Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities



Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range



Smart Microwave Cover



Tovala `Smart Oven` to Cook Food Better



Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology



Freescale's New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology



Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native Requirements



RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?



Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a Longstanding Problem



Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation



Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable Packaging



Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market Growth



PrimaPak All-in-One Containers



Ready Meals in Innovative Microwavable Packages



Susceptor Technology



Self-Venting Technology



Nanotechnology in Microwave Packaging



Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability



MicVac Valve Technology



MicroRite Technology



Disposable Steamers



Laminated Packaging



Smart and Intelligent Packaging



Microwave-Shielding Technology



Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) in Microwave Packaging



Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects



Expanding Global Population



Table 5: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Shrinking Family Size



Burgeoning Middle Class Population



Table 7: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rapid Urbanization



Table 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Rising Women Workforce



Aging Population



Table 10: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable Foods



Manufactures Eye Kids Demography to Expand Microwavable Food Sales







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Microwavable Foods: A Prelude



Microwave Magic Spawns Emergence of Microwavable Food Products



Microwave Ovens: A Historical Perspective



Food Products Designed for Microwave Cooking



Microwavable Bakery Foods



Microwavable Appetizers & Snack Rolls



Microwavable Dinners/Entrees/Ready Meals







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Companies Offer Innovative Ready-Meals Packaging to Combat Competition



Startups and Tech Companies Foray into Tech-Enabled Home Kitchen Appliances, Ingredients and Cooking Methods



Online Sales Transform the Microwavable Foods Retailing Landscape



Table 12: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision: Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (USA)



Bellisio Foods, Inc. (USA)



BRF S.A. (Brazil)



Campbell Soup Company (USA)



Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)



Cremonini S.p.A. (Italy)



Dawn Farm Foods Limited (Ireland)



General Mills, Inc. (USA)



Gunnar Dafgård AB (Sweden)



Hormel Foods Corporation (USA)



Itoham Foods, Inc. (Japan)



Kellogg Company (USA)



Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)



McCain Foods Limited (Canada)



Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)



Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA)



Birds Eye Group, Inc. (USA)



San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (The Philippines)



Schwan's Company (USA)



The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions



Sirane Launches Crispy Bacon Packs



Ajinomoto Foods North America Launches José Olé Rolled Tacos



Kraft Heinz Partners with Deadpool 2 to Introduce DEVOUR Sandwiches



Grecian Delight Foods Launches Opaa! ReadyCarved Ethnic Meats



SeaPak Introduces Frozen Microwaveable Soups - SeaPak Selections



LoveTheWild Introduces Seafood Meal Microwavable Bowls



Duncan Hines Launches New Perfect Size 1™ Cakes and Toppings



Green Giant Fresh to Launch Vegetable Meal Bowls



Bob Evans Farms Launches Family Classics Meal Solutions



I Heart Keenwah Unveils Microwaveable Toasted Quinoa



Kraft Heinz Launches Just Crack an Egg



Crazy Cuizine Launches Asian Bowl Meals



Raley's Expands Ready-To-Go Meals



Barilla Launches New Ready Pasta Pouches



Tasteful Selections Introduces SteamPak Mini Potatoes Package



Ready Pac Foods Launches Fresh Prep'd Soup Kits and Wrap Kits



Café Spice Launches New Grab-and-Go Meals



Cole's Quality Foods Introduces Middles Stuffed Bread



Hilary's Lawrence Introduces Millet Medleys



Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey Introduces O, That's Good Soups and Sides



Atlantic Natural Foods Launches Vegetarian and Vegan Microwaveable Meals



General Mills Transforms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal into Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites



Acme Introduces New Blue Hill Bay Smoked Fish Poke Bowls



Birds Eye Launches Veggie Made™ Products



Tai Pei® Launches Line of Asian Inspired Frozen Entrées and Appetizers



SkinnyPop® Popcorn Launches New Cakes, Mini Cakes and Microwave Popcorn



VELVEETA Launches Stuffed Grilled Cheese and Cheesy Bites



Orville Redenbacher's Launches Microwave Popcorn SmartPop!®



5.3 Recent Industry Activity



Conagra Brands to Acquire Pinnacle Foods



Lakeside Foods to Acquire Good Eats Food Co



Ajinomoto Windsor Renamed to Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.



Riviana Expands the Microwavable Minute Rice Products Production Capacity







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Microwavable Foods Market by Segment



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chilled Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chilled Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Chilled Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Frozen Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: World Historic Review for Frozen Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: World Historic Review for Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 THE UNITED STATES







A.Market Analysis



Convenience Offered by Microwavable Foods in Fast Paced Lifestyles Drive Healthy Market Growth



Increasing Consumer Liking for Frozen Foods in the US: The Fundamental Growth Driver



Premium Chef-Made Frozen Food to Launch in the US



Changing Food Trends and the Impact on Market Demand



Top 10 Food Selection Concerns in the US (On a Scale of 1 to 10)



Microwave Packaging for Frozen Foods Continues to Grow in the US



Unabated Popularity of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Popcorn Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



B.Market Analytics



Table 25: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: US Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: US 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 CANADA



A.Market Analysis



Growing Demand for Frozen Microwavable Foods Drive Market Growth



B.Market Analytics



Table 28: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: Canadian Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.3 JAPAN



Market Analysis



Table 31: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: Japanese Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4 EUROPE



Market Analysis



Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: European Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: European Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: French Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: French 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 43: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: German Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: German 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.3 Italy



A.Market Analysis



Italian Attitudes towards Microwave Cooking: An Insight



B.Market Analytics



Table 46: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 47: Italian Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 48: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.4 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



Despite Challenges and Concerns, Microwaveable Foods Continue to Witness Demand Growth



Launch of Innovative Frozen Appetizers and Frozen Snacks Benefit Market Demand



Growing Prominence of Natural and Organic Private Label Ready Meals Bodes Well for Microwavable Foods



B.Market Analytics



Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: UK 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 52: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: Spanish Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 54: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.6 Russia



A.Market Analysis



Consumption of Microwavable Foods on the Rise in Russia



B.Market Analytics



Table 55: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: Russian Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific Offer Significant Growth Potential



Table 61: Global Microwavable Foods Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



India & China: Important Potential Future Markets



Table 62: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (1950, 2017, 2030, and 2050): Total Population (Millions) for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Mexico, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.1 China



A.Market Analysis



Shrinking Household Size and Growing Affluence Drive Strong Demand for Microwavable Foods



Microwavable Popcorn Market Set to Grow



B.Market Analytics



Table 69: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 70: Chinese Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.2 India



A.Market Analysis



India: Underpenetrated Market with Immense Growth Potential



Rising Demand for Frozen Foods to Extend Opportunities



B.Market Analytics



Table 72: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 73: Indian Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 74: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Ready Microwavable Meals Winning Time-Constrained Australian Consumers



Convenient Microwavable Food Solutions Lure Taiwanese Population



B.Market Analytics



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6 Middle East & Africa



A.Market Analysis



Microwavable Food Gradually Penetrate the Traditional Middle Eastern Markets



B.Market Analytics



Table 78: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 80: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 81: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 82: Latin American Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/ Country - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 83: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: Latin American Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 86: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7.1 Brazil



Market Analysis



Table 87: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 88: Brazilian Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 89: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7.2 Mexico



Market Analysis



Table 90: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 91: Mexican Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 92: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7.3 Rest of Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 94: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 95: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chilled Microwavable Foods, Frozen Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51) The United States (31) Canada (2) Japan (2) Europe (11) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Latin America (1)



