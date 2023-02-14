NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=PRN

Global Microwave Packaging Market to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microwave Packaging estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Frozen Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fresh Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The Microwave Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)

- Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH

- Angiologica B.M. SRL

- Aspide® Medical

- Assut Europe S.p.A.

- Atrium Medical

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Cook Medical, Inc.

- Cousin Biotech

- Davol, Inc.

- Ethicon, Inc.

- FEG Textiltechnik mbH

- Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

- Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG

- Medtronic, Inc.

- Proxy Biomedical Ltd.

- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Microwave Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying

Food Preparation

Recent Market Activity

Microwave Packaging Market Set for Promising Growth

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Frozen Foods Lead Microwave Packaging Market, Fresh Foods to

Drive Future Growth

Microwave Trays: Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Bodes

Well for Market

Rising Popularity of Smaller Sized Packs

Pouch Packaging Formats Gains Finds Favorable for Microwavable

Foods

Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Aids Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Microwave Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Packaging Corporation (USA)

Ampac Packaging, LLC (USA)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)

Coveris (USA)

DNP America, LLC (USA)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (USA)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Inline Packaging LLC (USA)

Mullinix Packages, Inc. (USA)

Packaging Concepts, Inc. (USA)

Printpack, Inc. (USA)

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)

Sealed Air Corporation (USA)

Sirane (UK)

Silgan Holdings (USA)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Associated Packaging Technologies, Inc. (USA)

WestRock Company (USA)

Fold-Pak (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave

Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver

Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights

Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity

Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging

Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users

Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on

Convenience

MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization

MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking

Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking

Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous

Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing

Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave

Packaging

Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities

Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest

Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging

Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities

Foster Demand

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger

on Growth

Convenience Muscles Growth

Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave

Packaging Market

Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation

in Microwave Packaging

Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material

Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable

Packaging Market

Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Preference for ?At Home? Food Consumption

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the ?Microwavability"

Factor

Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods

Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging

Profiles

Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience

Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise

Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods

Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables

Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology

Advancements in Food Packaging

Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions

Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology

Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials

Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Frozen Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Frozen Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Frozen Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fresh

Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Fresh Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Fresh Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shelf-Stable Meals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Shelf-Stable Meals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Shelf-Stable Meals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Microwave Packaging Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 27: China Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 36: France Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen

Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by End-Use -

Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: UK 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable

Meals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen

Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 66: India Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: India 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA

Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable

Meals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA

Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Argentina 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen

Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

BRAZIL

Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Brazil 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO

Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Mexico 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable

Meals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Latin America 18-Year Perspective for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST

Microwave Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

IRAN

Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Iran 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL

Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Israel 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen

Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Microwave Packaging

by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Saudi Arabia 18-Year Perspective for Microwave

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 107: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food,

Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 108: UAE Historic Review for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Frozen Food, Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: UAE 18-Year Perspective for Microwave Packaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen Food,

Fresh Food, Shelf-Stable Meals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Microwave Packaging by End-Use - Frozen Food,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker