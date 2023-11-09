Global Microwave Packaging Strategic Business Report: Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights

09 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microwave Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Microwave Packaging estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Frozen Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fresh Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Microwave Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Microwave Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation
- Recent Market Activity
- Microwave Packaging Market Set for Promising Growth
- Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth
- Frozen Foods Lead Microwave Packaging Market, Fresh Foods to Drive Future Growth
- Microwave Trays: Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Bodes Well for Market
- Rising Popularity of Smaller Sized Packs
- Pouch Packaging Formats Gains Finds Favorable for Microwavable Foods
- Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Aids Market Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- Microwave Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver
- Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights
- Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity
- Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging
- Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users
- Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on Convenience
- MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization
- MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking
- Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking
- Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous
- Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing
- Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave Packaging
- Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities
- Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest
- Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging
- Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities Foster Demand
- Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger on Growth
- Convenience Muscles Growth
- Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave Packaging Market
- Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation in Microwave Packaging
- Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material
- Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable Packaging Market
- Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend
- Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
- Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects
- Rising Preference for 'At Home' Food Consumption
- Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability" Factor
- Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods
- Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging Profiles
- Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience
- Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise
- Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods
- Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables
- Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology Advancements in Food Packaging
- Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions
- Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology
- Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials
- Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
