Global Microwave Packaging Strategic Business Report: Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights

The global market for Microwave Packaging estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Frozen Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fresh Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The Microwave Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver

Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights

Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity

Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging

Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users

Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on Convenience

MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization

MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking

Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking

Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous

Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing

Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave Packaging

Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities

Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest

Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging

Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities Foster Demand

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger on Growth

Convenience Muscles Growth

Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave Packaging Market

Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation in Microwave Packaging

Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material

Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable Packaging Market

Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Preference for 'At Home' Food Consumption

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability" Factor

Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods

Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging Profiles

Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience

Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise

Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods

Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables

Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology Advancements in Food Packaging

Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions

Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology

Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials

Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers

