Global Microwave Packaging Strategic Business Report: Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights

09 Nov, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microwave Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Microwave Packaging estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Frozen Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fresh Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The Microwave Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • American Packaging Corporation (USA)
  • Ampac Packaging, LLC (USA)
  • Amcor Limited (Australia)
  • Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)
  • Coveris (USA)
  • DNP America, LLC (USA)
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (USA)
  • Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)
  • Inline Packaging LLC (USA)
  • Mullinix Packages, Inc. (USA)
  • Packaging Concepts, Inc. (USA)
  • Printpack, Inc. (USA)
  • SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
  • Sealed Air Corporation (USA)
  • Sirane (UK)
  • Silgan Holdings (USA)
  • Sonoco Products Company (USA)
  • Associated Packaging Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • WestRock Company (USA)
  • Fold-Pak (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Microwave Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Microwave Packaging Market Set for Promising Growth
  • Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth
  • Frozen Foods Lead Microwave Packaging Market, Fresh Foods to Drive Future Growth
  • Microwave Trays: Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Bodes Well for Market
  • Rising Popularity of Smaller Sized Packs
  • Pouch Packaging Formats Gains Finds Favorable for Microwavable Foods
  • Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Aids Market Growth
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Microwave Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver
  • Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights
  • Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity
  • Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging
  • Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users
  • Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on Convenience
  • MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization
  • MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking
  • Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking
  • Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous
  • Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing
  • Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave Packaging
  • Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities
  • Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest
  • Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging
  • Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities Foster Demand
  • Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger on Growth
  • Convenience Muscles Growth
  • Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave Packaging Market
  • Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation in Microwave Packaging
  • Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material
  • Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable Packaging Market
  • Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend
  • Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
  • Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects
  • Rising Preference for 'At Home' Food Consumption
  • Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability" Factor
  • Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods
  • Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging Profiles
  • Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience
  • Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise
  • Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods
  • Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables
  • Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology Advancements in Food Packaging
  • Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions
  • Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology
  • Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials
  • Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezl2ra

