Global, Middle East, & KSA In-Mold Labeling Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: A Market in the Growing Phase with Gulf Cooperation Dominating

Global, Middle East & KSA In-mold labeling market expanded at a CAGR of ~2%, ~12%, ~7% respectively between 2019 - 2022 on the basis of revenue generated.

The market saw rapid growth owning to the increasing investments, positive impact of covid-19, growing demand for sheet fed labels, inclination towards attractive packaging and high product security. Global, Middle East & KSA In-mold labeling market is estimated to grow at a positive CAGR of ~ 5%, ~12%, ~8% respectively between 2022 and 2027F.

Rising demand in Food & Beverage, Household Care and Cosmetics industry is majorly driving IML market growth because of the high barrier layers of polypropylene which make the in-mold labels appropriate for food & beverage and cosmetic industry as it increases the shelf life of the product.

With rising demand for recyclable label solutions, Sheetfed IML provides industry with huge opportunities to foray into sustainable packaging substitutes

Key Trends by Market Segments:

By Print Technology: The Offset Lithography segment dominated the In-mold labeling market and held the largest market share in 2022 and will continue to dominate the market by obtaining majority of the stake in the global IML market due to the fact that they are better suited to serve IML food and beverage containers, personal care product containers and other molded plastic parts

By End-User: Food & Beverage industry held the largest share in end-user demand for IML packaging, followed by Household care, Cosmetics owing to the growth of rising per capita income and changes in consumer spending pattern

Competitive Landscape

Global, Middle East & KSA In-mold labelling market is in the growing phase. The Sheet fed In-Mold labels market in Middle East & Africa is heavily dominated by Gulf Cooperation mainly comprising of UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the In-mold labelling market is currently witnessing new entrants, that are offering innovative and more sustainable products.

However, the sheet fed label market in Middle East is largely dominated by a few companies like Al Ghurair Printing & Publishing and Al Jawad, which control majority share of the market, yet in recent years more companies have been coping up and growing themselves such as Safeer Pac and Al Marai.

Future Outlook

The Global, Middle East & KSA In-Mold Labelling market is anticipated to grow with the increasing investments and positive impact of covid-19 over the forecasted period 2022 - 2027F.

The Global, Middle East & KSA In-Mold Labelling market revenue is further anticipated to increase to USD ~Bn by 2027F with a CAGR of ~5%, ~12%, ~11% respectively.

It is expected that as the demand for sheet fed labels, attractive packaging and product security will rise and will fuel the growth in the Global, Middle East & KSA In-Mold Labelling market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Korsini Packaging

Al Ghurair

Al Jawad Plastic & Flexible Factory

Safeer Pac

Al Marai

Al Safi Danone

Halwani Bros.

Oasis Ameron

Jazeera Paint

Clorox Abudawood

Knooz Al-Ardh

SIDCO

Wafir

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global In-Mold Labeling Market

1.2 Global Sheetfed In-Mold Labeling Market

1.3 Middle East & KSA Printing IML Market

1.4 Middle Sheetfed IML Market by End-Users & Demand Analysis



2. Value Chain Analysis

2.1 Value Chain for IML Market (Prices & Gross Margins charged Printing/Converting process, Procurement, raw material required and more)

2.2 Deep dive - Journey between printer & Molder



3. Overview of Global Market

3.1 Global sheet fed IML Market Ecosystem (Supply & Demand side Companies)

3.2 Global IML Market Size on the Basis of Revenue, 2019-2022

3.3 Market Segmentations for Global IML Market (By Print Technology, & End-User)

3.4 Global IML Market Future Projections on the Basis of Revenue, 2022-2027F

3.5 Future Market Segmentations for Global IML Market (By Print Technology, & End-User)

3.6 Global Sheetfed IML Label Printing Market on the Basis of Revenue & Market Segmentation by End -Users, 2019-2022

3.7 Global Sheet Fed IML Label Printing Market Future Projections and End user segmentation on the Basis of Revenue, 2022-2027F

3.8 Government regulations in Global packaging industry



4. Overview of Middle-East & KSA IML Market

4.1 Country Demographics of KSA

4.2 Population Analysis of KSA

4.3 Middle-East & KSA sheet fed IML Market Ecosystem (Supply & Demand side Companies)

4.4 Middle-East & KSA IML Market Size on the Basis of Revenue, 2019-2022

4.5 Market Segmentations for Middle-East & KSA IML Market (By Print Technology, & End-User)

4.6 Middle-East IML Market Future Projections on the Basis of Revenue, 2022-2027F

4.7 Future Market Segmentations for Middle-East & KSA IML Market (By Print Technology, & End-User)

4.8 Middle-East Sheet Fed IML Label Printing Market Size (Including Molding), 2019-2027F

4.9 Middle-East Sheet Fed IML Label Printing Market Size (Priting), 2019-2027F

4.10 KSA Sheet Fed IML Label Printing Market Size (Including Molding), 2019-2027F

4.11 KSA Sheet Fed IML Label Printing Market Size (Printing), 2019-2027F

4.12 Middle East Sheetfed IML Market Segmentation by End Users on the Basis of Revenue, 2022-2027F

4.13 Government regulations in Middle-East & KSA packaging industry



5. Industry Analysis - Middle East

5.1 SWOT Analysis of Sheet fed IML Market

5.2 Porter's five forces analysis of Sheet fed IML Market

5.3 Trends & Development of Sheet fed IML Market

5.4 Issues & Challenges of Sheet fed IML Market

5.5 Growth Drivers of Sheet fed IML Market

5.6 Advantages of Sheet fed IML Market

5.7 Comparison of Sheet Fed Label Printing over Web Press Printing

5.8 Adoption Rationale of Industry towards Sheet fed IML Market

5.9 Covid-19 Impact on Sheet fed IML Market

5.10 In-mold Labelling vs Pressure sensitive Labelling

5.11 Investment Analysis and Acquisition/Merger of current players



6. Competition Scenario

6.1 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Sheet fed IML market (Qualitative parameter)

6.2 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Sheet fed IML market (Quantitative parameter)

6.3 Cross Comparison of Demand side players (Food & beverage)

6.4 Cross Comparison of Demand side players (Industrial)

6.5 Cross Comparison of Demand side players (Personal Care, Household cleaning & Cosmetics)



7. Analyst Recommendations

7.1 Absence of IML in the Middle East

7.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis & Development Trends

7.3 Market Entry Strategies

