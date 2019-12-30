Global Military Airborne Electronic Warfare Market, Forecast to 2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

With the emergence of Anti Access/Area Denial(A2/AD), integrated air defense networks have become very complex and difficult to counter.Moreover, in today's world of stealth and low observable aircraft, EW systems need to be sensitive enough to detect and engage targets before they are visually seen.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835598/?utm_source=PRN

Additionally, the development of new missile-seeker technologies for surface-to-air missiles poses a serious threat to aircraft as they bypass existing EW systems. There is an increased focus on EW systems, due to the emergence of Next Generation Jammers and AESA that are being explored for EW equipment.



These technologies allow the generation of complex jamming waveforms, in addition to being modular enough to be installed on platforms as per operational requirements. There is also a shift to integrated EW solutions, with advanced signal processing, and miniaturization, with complex and powerful digital wideband receivers, which are able to instantaneously process GHz of signals in complex spectrum environments.



There is an increasing need for a distributed, adaptable network electronic warfare capability to facilitate the integration of several EW technologies on both manned and unmanned aircraft. This will enable a complete horizontal integration of multiple payloads, leading to increased situational awareness. At present, EW payloads are bulky with huge power requirements, making integration on unmanned systems restrictive. EW is no longer limited to peer and near-peer opponents due to the ease of availability to small nation states as well as non-state actors. There is a growing need to integrate CW with EW to have a combined armed effect and gain control over the EM spectrum. EW and CW enable each other due to the shared spectrum.This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the global military airborne electronic warfare market and its potential. This study discusses the aspects of new enabling technologies that are being budgeted for and pursued by militaries across the globe. All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of the military electronic warfare market, and how it is looking to evolve and grow during the forecast period. Technology companies that are trying to address the potential requirements of the military cybersecurity market will benefit from this study.What makes our Research Service unique? The analyst provides diverse research services focused on existing and evolving markets across the aerospace, defense, and security markets, covering them at global and regional levels. Specialist studies are focused on specific products or market segments that provide a deep-dive opportunity for strategists and investors that wish to learn about the future state of any ADS market or product in terms of addressable markets, opportunities, and future disruptions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835598/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

