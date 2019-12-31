DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Airborne Electronic Warfare Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the emergence of Anti Access/Area Denial(A2/AD), integrated air defense networks have become very complex and difficult to counter. Moreover, in today's world of stealth and low observable aircraft, EW systems need to be sensitive enough to detect and engage targets before they are visually seen. Additionally, the development of new missile-seeker technologies for surface-to-air missiles poses a serious threat to aircraft as they bypass existing EW systems. There is an increased focus on EW systems, due to the emergence of Next Generation Jammers and AESA that are being explored for EW equipment. These technologies allow the generation of complex jamming waveforms, in addition to being modular enough to be installed on platforms as per operational requirements.

There is also a shift to integrated EW solutions, with advanced signal processing, and miniaturization, with complex and powerful digital wideband receivers, which are able to instantaneously process GHz of signals in complex spectrum environments. There is an increasing need for a distributed, adaptable network electronic warfare capability to facilitate the integration of several EW technologies on both manned and unmanned aircraft. This will enable a complete horizontal integration of multiple payloads, leading to increased situational awareness. At present, EW payloads are bulky with huge power requirements, making integration on unmanned systems restrictive. EW is no longer limited to peer and near-peer opponents due to the ease of availability to small nation states as well as non-state actors. There is a growing need to integrate CW with EW to have a combined armed effect and gain control over the EM spectrum. EW and CW enable each other due to the shared spectrum.



This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the global military airborne electronic warfare market and its potential. This study discusses the aspects of new enabling technologies that are being budgeted for and pursued by militaries across the globe. All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of the military electronic warfare market, and how it is looking to evolve and grow during the forecast period. Technology companies that are trying to address the potential requirements of the military cybersecurity market will benefit from this study.



This research study includes:

Product Scope: Electronic warfare trends, segment-wise analysis of electronic warfare, key Research and Development (R&D) investment into disruptive technologies

Geographic Scope: Global

End-user Scope: All industries related to military airborne electronic warfare

Key Issues Addressed

What are the committed, planned, and upcoming opportunities in the global airborne electronic warfare market in the next 10 years?

What are the geographical markets and segments that are growing?

What are the key success factors that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the market should consider?

What are the operational drivers behind future electronic warfare requirements in different nations?

What are the major programs underway, and what are the opportunities they open up for OEMs/contractors?

Are there any capability gaps in the markets to be expected?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Trends

4. Drivers and Restraints

5. Global Military Airborne Electronic Warfare Market Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities

7. Countermeasure Segment Analysis

8. Electronic Warfare Self Protection Segment Analysis

9. Intelligence/Surveillance Segment Analysis

10. Jammer Segment Analysis

11. Regional and Country Analysis - Africa

12. Regional and Country Analysis - Asia-Pacific

13. Regional and Country Analysis - Central and South America

14. Regional and Country Analysis - Central and South Asia

15. Regional and Country Analysis - Europe

16. Regional and Country Analysis - The Middle East

17. Regional and Country Analysis - North America

18. The Last Word

19. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f5ax4

