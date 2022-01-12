Global Military Airborne Platform Energization Market Report 2021 - New Product Development in Batteries and Alternative Fuels is Driving the Shift Towards Electrification

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Airborne Platform Energization Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study looks at the different technologies that will impact energization, analyzes the factors driving this shift, and identifies the resultant emerging opportunities.

With ecological concerns becoming more urgent, governments across the world are setting net-zero targets for their militaries and the civil aviation sectors. Military departments are also expressing increasing interest in electric aircraft due to their lower operating costs and stealth capabilities.

In response to the new green policies and the need to enhance capabilities and efficiencies, defense operators are turning to new power sources and energization mechanisms. At present, the commercial sector is driving research into batteries. Hence, defense companies must rely on them for solutions to meet the energization demands of military departments.

It provides the following:

An outline of the general trends and the drivers and restraints in the airborne energization space

An analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the defense industry and the airborne energization space

An analysis of the main technology segments in airborne energization, which are:

Propulsion



Fuel



Batteries

A few key case studies

An examination of the major technology areas that will impact the defense industry and the segments likely to benefit from these technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Military Airborne Energization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Market Overview

Trends Impacting Military Airborne Energization

Capability Impact - Evolving Technologies

Key Predictions

3. Research Scope and Objectives

Research Scope

Research Objectives and Questions

4. Economic and Geopolitical Analysis

Geopolitical Snapshot

Geopolitical Analysis

COVID-19

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Trends

General Trends Driving Military Airborne Energization

6. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

7. Technology

Technologies Analysis

8. Use Cases

Case Study 1 - Li-ion Batteries-x57 Maxwell

Case Study 2 - Electric-Alpha Electro

Case Study 3 - Hybrid-electric-EEL

Case Study 4 - Hybrid-electric-eFusion

Case Study 5 - Hydrogen-HyFlyer

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing R&D Investments for Military Airborne Energization

Growth Opportunity 2: Batteries Enabling Net-zero Emissions Targets

Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Systems and Fuel Cells to Reduce Weight

Growth Opportunity 4: Stealth Requirements for the Military Aviation Segment

Growth Opportunity 5: Improved Energy Efficiency and Integration

10. Appendix

