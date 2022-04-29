Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2021 Featuring BAE, GE, Honeywell Int'l, Thales, Raytheon, L3Harris Technologies, Cobham, Curtiss-Wright, Moog, Elbit Systems

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Aircraft Avionics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military aircraft avionics market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global military aircraft avionics market is set to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Military aircraft avionics rely on sophisticated electronics systems and equipment to perform a wide range of combat and non-combat functions.

They include displays, flight control, activity monitors, weapon trackers, navigation systems, computing architectures, countermeasure dispensers, human-machine interface (HMI), secure tactical communications, and radio, electro-optic and infrared (IR) threat sensors.

Nowadays, different avionics components are generally combined to help accomplish missions, make discoveries, track and report performance measures, operate within safety parameters and improve the overall aircraft performance.



Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market Trends and Drivers:

Rising geographical conflicts represent one of the key factors escalating the demand for modern military aircraft avionics for combat applications. The market growth is also supported by increasing investments in the defense and military sector for upgrading existing aircraft with advanced avionics systems to improve safety and integrity requirements.

The growing utilization of military aircraft for other purposes, such as humanitarian aid, troop transportation, rescue operations during natural disasters and supplying logistics to forward bases, is also contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, various manufacturers are developing physical unclonable function (PUF) based nano-electromechanical switches (NEMs) that can withstand high temperatures, microwaves and high-dose radiation, and self-destruct in the case of data breaches, thereby providing an additional layer of cybersecurity.

They are also focusing on improving the air armament lethality of military aircraft and providing a fast, secure, reliable, scalable and real-time connectivity framework. This, in turn, is anticipated to impact the market positively in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GE Aviation Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global military aircraft avionics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global military aircraft avionics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global military aircraft avionics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by System Type:

Flight Control System

Communication System

Navigation System

Monitoring System

Others

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Combat Aircraft

Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Transport Aircraft

Breakup by End Use Sector:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdju9g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets