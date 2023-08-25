Global Military Aircraft MRO Market Set to Expand with Aging Fleets and Technological Advancements to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shape Measuring Devices Market By Type (Optical, 3D, Others), By Application (Cutting Edge, Cutting Tool, Others), By Sales Channel (In store, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shape measuring devices market was valued at $1.31 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.08 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Shape measurement helps reveal minute defects and imperfections on surface such as burrs and scratches, also the indentation on the surface of the products. A shape measuring device is an optical measuring device that uses a method called light section and includes a projection unit. It is configured to project a predetermined pattern such as slit light onto an object to be measured. The shape measuring device actually defines the object that is in the examination.



The shape measuring device finds its application in a variety of sectors such as the steel & metal industry, electronic industry, medical industry, aerospace industry, defense industry, and microprecision manufacturing industry. Increase in demand for consumer products has fueled the number of manufacturing machinery, thereby increasing the use of shape measuring devices for repair and maintenance works of various parts of the machinery. Rapid automation and developments in shape measuring devices are expected to drive the growth of the global market. In addition, surge in demand for shape measuring devices to check micro-level dimensions of tools that are used in the manufacturing of automotive parts acts as a key driver of the market. Furthermore, shape measuring devices find their major application in industries such as microprecision manufacturing, steel & metal, aerospace, and defense. Thus, expansion of these industries eventually fosters the expansion of the shape measuring devices market.



However, setting up testing facilities and installing shape measurement equipment incur considerable cost. For performing different testing and measuring tasks, various equipment are required, which further adds to the expense. Moreover, end users of shape measurement equipment budget minded. They want affordable shape measurement devices; however, are unwilling to compromise the features and quality they offer. This leads to increased pressure on manufacturers of shape measuring devices market to lower their costs, thus restraining the growth of the shape measuring devices market.



On the contrary, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in shape measuring devices and intelligent application platforms is expected to open new avenues for the market expansion in the future. In addition, key market players are focusing on developing new products to enhance their product portfolios. For example, in January 2023, Bruker Corporation announced its two new white light interferometry (WLI) systems, optical profilometers ContourX-1000 and NPFLEX-1000. These floor-standing platforms enable fast automated planimetry of surface texture and roughness.



The global shape measuring devices market is segmented into type, application, and sales channel. On the basis of type, the market is divided into optical, 3d, and others. By application, it is segregated into cutting-edge, cutting tool, and others. Depending on sales channel, it is categorized into in store, and online.



Region wise, the shape measuring devices market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



COMPETITION ANALYSIS



The major players profiled in the shape measuring devices market include Alicona Imaging GmbH, Alpa Metrology S.r.l., AMETEK.Inc, Clemex, HORIBA Scientific, Obishi Keiki Seisakusho Co., QPT Innovative Technik Handels GmbH, Retsch, Scantron Industrial Products Ltd., and Smart Vision.Major companies in the market have adopted product launch, acquisition, and partnership as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the shape measuring devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing shape measuring devices market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the shape measuring devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global shape measuring devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Optical

3D

Others

By Application

Cutting Edge

Cutting Tool

Others

By Sales Channel

In store

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Alicona Imaging GmbH

Alpa Metrology S.r.l.

AMETEK.Inc

QPT Innovative Technik Handels GmbH

Retsch GmbH

SmartVision S.r.l.

Horiba Ltd

Scantron Industrial Products Ltd

Obishi Keiki Seisakusho Co.

Clemex





Companies Mentioned





Alicona Imaging GmbH

Alpa Metrology S.r.l.

AMETEK.Inc

QPT Innovative Technik Handels GmbH

Retsch GmbH

SmartVision S.r.l.

Horiba Ltd

Scantron Industrial Products Ltd

Obishi Keiki Seisakusho Co.

Clemex

