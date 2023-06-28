Global Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2023-2033: Border Conflicts, Changing Foreign and Defence Policies to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for Military Armoured Vehicle Market value will surpass US$35.98 billion in 2023



Border Conflicts, Changing Foreign and Defence Policies Will Drive the Market



Geographical issues, changing foreign and defence policies, strategic considerations, international relations, territorial/border conflicts, as well as local, regional, and global security issues related to insurgencies, terrorism, piracy, as well as human and drug trafficking, are among them.

The relationship of the three key players in the region, China, India, and the United States, would further complicate an already difficult situation. on a patchy environment, combat vehicles are a constant presence. They are present in all theatres, all tactical situations, all wars, and they cover the complete spectrum of military operations. Those who skilfully employ their enormous capabilities gain a clear advantage.

The Army will be able to deploy quickly around the globe and maintain combat operations for extended durations in a range of operating conditions against state, nonstate, and hybrid adversaries thanks to updated combat vehicles. If modernization efforts are carried out diligently and wisely, Army leaders will have a substantial advantage as they work to prevail on future battlefields



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the military armoured vehicle market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the military armoured vehicle market?

How will each military armoured vehicle submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each military armoured vehicle submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading military armoured vehicle markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the military armoured vehicle projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033?

What are the implications of military armoured vehicle projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the military armoured vehicle market?

Where is the military armoured vehicle market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the military armoured vehicle market today, and over the next 10 years:

Our 403-page report provides 157 tables and 190 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Arquus

BAE Systems plc

Denel SOC Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Ltd.

Nexter Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Paramount Group

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Point of Sale

OEM

Retrofit

Market Segment by Category

Combat Vehicles

Combat Support Vehicles

Unmanned Armored Vehicles

Market Segment by Combat Vehicles

Main Battle Tanks (MBTs)

Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs)

Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs)

Armored Amphibious Vehicles (AAVs)

Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

Light Protected Vehicles (LPVs)

Self-propelled Howitzers (SPHs)

Air Defense Vehicles

Other Combat Vehicles

Market Segment by Combat Support Vehicles

Armored Supply Trucks

Armored Command & Control Vehicles

Repair and Recovery Vehicles

Bridge-laying Tanks

Mine Clearance Vehicles

Other Combat Support Vehicles

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Ukraine

Russia

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Pakistan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihytts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets