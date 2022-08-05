Global Military Armoured Vehicles Markets/Technology Report 2022-2030: Focus on Situational Awareness, Tactics, Signature Management, Countermeasures, Active Protection, Armour & Mitigate

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Military Armoured Vehicles - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military armoured vehicles market is estimated to be valued up to US$21 billion in the 2022-2030 period, growing with a CAGR of 1%

APCs and IFVs are expected to be the two main sub-segments with the largest value with the European market being the biggest in size, but with the US growing faster than the rest

The report presents and analyses the technological developments and, how they will impact force structures. It also forecasts the market size to 2030 and shows the dynamic in the market.

Military armoured vehicles will continue to be the centrepiece of land warfare in spite of the developments in sensors and anti-tank guided missiles, as well as the proliferation of RPGs.

The war in Ukraine has showcased certain limits of these platforms, which are expected to enhance the trend for active protection systems and manned-unmanned teaming which will allow armed UGVs to close-in to the enemy and overwhelm its defences.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The trends, drives, opportunities and challenges companies are currently or will face in the future

Technological developments: Insights into how technological enablers will change forces structures, tactics and of course the market itself

Vehicles' design: Insight into the armoured vehicles' design aspects and how end-users' experiences in combat brings valuable lessons to the industry

Regional overview: The report presents the differences in the regional markets and the leading companies in each one of them

Competitive landscape: Analysis of the competitive landscape in the armoured vehicles market and the supply chain

Reasons to buy

Understand the structure of the regional markets and the opportunities they present

Gain in-depth understanding of the trends and drives that shape the market

Highlight the opportunities that await those already in the market or those interested in entering

Direct resources in areas that are more profitable

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Characteristics

3.2.1 North America

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 Central & South America

3.2.4 Middle East and North Africa

3.2.5 Asia-Pacific



4 Technologies and Developments

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Standardization - Characteristics

4.3 Design of armoured vehicles

4.3.1 Situational Awareness

4.3.2 Tactics

4.3.3 Signature Management

4.3.4 Countermeasures

4.3.5 Active Protection

4.3.6 Armour

4.3.7 Mitigate

4.4 Armoured Vehicles and UGVs



5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges



6 Market Segmentation



7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Military Armoured Vehicles market by Region overview

7.3 Market overview per region

7.4 Country Analysis

7.4.1 USA

7.4.2 Australia

7.4.3 France

7.5 Armoured vehicles market Regions by Region

7.5.1 Americas: Armoured vehicles market by Region

7.5.2 Europe: Armoured vehicles market by Region

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific: Armoured vehicles market by Region

7.5.4 Middle East: Armoured vehicle market by Region

7.6 Opportunity Analysis



8 Technology Market Forecast to 2030

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Armoured vehicles market by Technology overview

8.2.1 Main Battle Tanks market by Region

8.2.2 Light Utility Vehicles market by Region

8.2.3 Light Multirole Vehicles market by Region

8.2.4 Infantry Fighting Vehicles market by Region

8.2.5 Armoured Personnel Carriers market by Region

8.2.6 Armoured Engineering Vehicles market by Region

8.3 Opportunity Analysis



9 Impact Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact



10 Leading Companies

10.1 General Dynamics Land Systems (General Dynamics Corp.)

10.1.1 Introduction

10.1.2 Products & Services

10.1.3 Recent contract wins

10.1.4 Recent Projects completed

10.1.5 Strategic Alliances

10.1.6 Armoured Vehicles - Products & Services

10.1.7 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Iveco Defence Vehicles S.p.a. (Iveco Group NV)

10.3 KNDS - KMW + Nexter Defense Systems

10.4 Oshkosh Defense (Oshkosh Corporation)

10.5 Patria Group (Patria Oyj)

10.6 Rheinmetall Group (Rheinmetall AG)



11 Conclusions and recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Allison

Arquus

BAE Systems-Hagglunds

BMC Group

BMC Group

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial-Iveco

Cummins Defense

Czechoslovak Group

Daimler Truck - Detroit Diesel

Defenture

DMAX

Eurotrophy

FNSS

GDELS

Hellenic Vehicles Industry

Iveco Defence Vehicles

Jankel

Kamaz

KMW

Komatsu

Kongsberg

Konstrukta Defence

Liebherr

Lithuania Defense Services

Magirus-Deutz

MAN

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MTU

Nexter

Northrop Grumman

Nurol

Otokar

Patria

Perkins

PGZ Group

PT Pindad

Rafael Defense Systems

Renault

RENK

Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land

Samarm

SC Group-Supacat

Scania

Sisu

Tata Motors

Tatra

Ukrainian Armor

Uravagonzavod

Urovesa

Uzina Mecanica Bucuresti

VOP CZ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfjee2

