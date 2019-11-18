Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market: Focus on Platform, Technology, Application and Services - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybernetics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.66% from 2019-2024

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the trends in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics across different regions?

• What are the major driving factors in global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics?

• Which application type (cyber security, warfare platform, surveillance, autonomous weapons and targeting system, battlefield healthcare, simulation, and others (threat monitoring and situational awareness, information processing, target recognition) of the global military artificial intelligence market dominated in 2018, and what would be the expected scenario by 2024?

• What was the revenue generated by the global military artificial intelligence market by platform, technologies, and services in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

• What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global military artificial intelligence market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

• Who are the key players in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the military artificial intelligence and cybernetics companies foresee in the next five years?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market?



Global Military Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The Global Military Artificial Intelligence Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.66% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. North America dominated the global military artificial intelligence market with a share of 48.23% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the military artificial intelligence market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of counter measures in defense sector in the country.



The global military artificial intelligence market has gained widespread importance owing to rising adoption of artificial intelligence for military operation. However, lack of standard professional for the use of AI-integrated equipment and rising cyber threat for military data are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



"The rising demand for artificial intelligence for various military equipment across different platform is forcing the artificial intelligence solution provider to develop the products with more advanced technologies. Moreover, the increasing need for situational awareness, and growing demand for cloud services in military around the world are expected to drive the market."



Scope of the Global Military Artificial Intelligence and Cybernetics Market



The market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application, platform, technology, service, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the artificial intelligence and cybernetics market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The military artificial intelligence market is further segmented into application, platform, technology, service, and region. The naval platform dominated the global military artificial intelligence market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that has been analyzed.The report also analyzes different application that includes cybersecurity, warfare platform, surveillance, logistics and transportation, autonomous weapons and targeting system, battlefield healthcare, and simulation.



In the platform segment, the market is segmented into land, air, naval, and space.In technology segment, the market is segmented into learning and intelligence, advance computing, and AI system.



In the service segment, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.



The military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Military AI and Cybernetics Market



The key market players in the global military artificial intelligence and cybernetics market include General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE system, Boeing, Blue Bear, Charles River Analytics, IBM, Leidos, Raytheon, SparkCognition, SAIC, Soar Tech and Thales Group.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America



