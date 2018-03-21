Global Military Avionics market grows to US$ 38 billion in 2025 according to MarketForecast.com

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from Market Forecast titled "Global Military Avionics Market to 2025" includes fixed, rotary and unmanned platform analysis. The report includes historical data for 2015 and 2016 and forecasted data from 2018-2025, the base year for the report is 2017. The first section of the report focusses on the technology advancement across the segments of this market. This market has witnessed rapid technology advancements in the past few years, a good example is the HMD in the F-35 which is considered state of the art technology. The forecast also includes three business scenarios which is the optimal, optimistic and pessimistic scenario.
The Global Military Avionics market is estimated at around at USD 32.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 37.90 billion in 2025. Mission systems is expected to account for nearly 30% of the total cumulative market. Demand for this market is driven by the global conflicts and the increase in defence budgets in raising economies.
Scope
- This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period 2018-2025, the study period of the report titles Global Military Avionics Market is 2016-2025.
- The report has considered the three platforms, which is fixed, rotary and unmanned platforms and the new programs and upgrades. The overall systems are further sub segmented and mission systems contribute to the largest revenue.
- Detailed PESTLE analysis has been covered and SWOT analysis for each of the companies have been covered in the report.
