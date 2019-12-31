Global Military Battery Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Land, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Land will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Land will reach a market size of US$50.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$318 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arotech Corporation; Bren-Tronics, Inc.; BST Systems, Inc.; Cell-Con, Inc.; Concorde® Battery Corporation; Denchi Power Ltd.; EaglePicher Technologies LLC; EnerSys, Inc.; Kokam Co., Ltd.; Lincad Ltd.; Mathews Associates, Inc.; Navitas System, LLC.; Saft Groupe SA; Teledyne Battery Products; Ultralife Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Military Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Military Battery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Military Battery Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Military Battery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Rechargeable (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Rechargeable (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Rechargeable (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Rechargeable (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: OEM (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: OEM (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: OEM (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Aftermarket (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 14: Aftermarket (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Aftermarket (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 16: Land (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Land (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Land (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Aviation (Platform) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Aviation (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Aviation (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Marine (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Marine (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Marine (Platform) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Platforms (Platform) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Platforms (Platform) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Platforms (Platform) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Military Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Military Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Military Battery Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Military Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Military Battery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Military Battery Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Military Battery Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Military Battery Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States Military Battery Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Military Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Military Battery Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Military Battery Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Military Battery Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Military Battery Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Military Battery Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 44: Military Battery Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Military Battery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Military Battery Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military

Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Military Battery Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Military Battery Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Military

Battery Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 53: Military Battery Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Military Battery Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Military Battery Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Military Battery Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Military Battery Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Military Battery in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Military Battery Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Military Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 62: Chinese Military Battery Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 63: Military Battery Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Military Battery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Military Battery Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Military Battery Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Military Battery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 68: Military Battery Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Military Battery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: Military Battery Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Military Battery Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 74: European Military Battery Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 75: Military Battery Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Military Battery Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Military Battery Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Military Battery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Military Battery Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Military Battery Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: French Military Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Military Battery Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Military Battery Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Military Battery Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Military Battery Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Military Battery Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: German Military Battery Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 92: Military Battery Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: German Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian Military Battery Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Military Battery Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Military Battery Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Demand for Military Battery in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Military Battery Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Military Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 101: Italian Military Battery Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 102: Military Battery Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Military Battery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Military Battery Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Military Battery Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Military Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Military Battery Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Military Battery Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Military Battery Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 110: Military Battery Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Military Battery Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Spanish Military Battery Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Military Battery Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Spanish Military Battery Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Military Battery Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Military Battery Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 119: Military Battery Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Military Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Military Battery Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: Russian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Russian Military Battery Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Military Battery Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Military Battery Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Military Battery Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 128: Russian Military Battery Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 131: Military Battery Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Military Battery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 134: Military Battery Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Military Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Military Battery Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 137: Rest of Europe Military Battery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 138: Military Battery Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 140: Military Battery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Military Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Military Battery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Military Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Military Battery Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Australian Military Battery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Australian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Military Battery Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Military Battery Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Australian Military Battery Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 158: Military Battery Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 160: Indian Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Indian Military Battery Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: Military Battery Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Indian Military Battery Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Military Battery Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Military Battery Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 167: Military Battery Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Indian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Military Battery Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Military Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Military Battery Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Military Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Military Battery Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Military Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 177: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Military Battery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Military Battery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Military Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Military Battery Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Military Battery Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 185: Military Battery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Battery Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Military Battery Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 188: Military Battery Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Military Battery Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Latin American Military Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Military Battery Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Military Battery Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Military Battery in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Military Battery Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Military Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 197: Latin American Military Battery Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 198: Military Battery Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 200: Military Battery Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Argentinean Military Battery Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Argentinean Military Battery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 203: Military Battery Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Military Battery Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Military Battery Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 206: Argentinean Military Battery Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 207: Military Battery Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 208: Military Battery Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Military Battery Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Military Battery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Military Battery Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Military Battery Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Brazilian Military Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Military Battery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 217: Military Battery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Mexican Military Battery Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Mexican Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Military Battery Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Military Battery Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Mexican Military Battery Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 224: Military Battery Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Military Battery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Military Battery Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Military Battery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Military Battery Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Military Battery Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Military Battery Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 233: Rest of Latin America Military Battery Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Military Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 236: Military Battery Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 237: The Middle East Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 238: The Middle East Military Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: The Middle East Military Battery Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: Military Battery Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Military Battery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Military Battery Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Military Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Military Battery Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 245: Military Battery Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Military Battery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 248: Military Battery Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Iranian Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military

Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Iranian Military Battery Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 252: Military Battery Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Military

Battery Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 254: Military Battery Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Military Battery Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Military Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 257: Military Battery Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Israeli Military Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Israeli Military Battery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 260: Military Battery Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Military Battery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Military Battery Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 263: Israeli Military Battery Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 264: Military Battery Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Military Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Military Battery Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 267: Saudi Arabian Military Battery Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Military Battery in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Military Battery Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Military Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 272: Saudi Arabian Military Battery Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 273: Military Battery Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 274: Military Battery Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: United Arab Emirates Military Battery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 276: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Military Battery Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates Military Battery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 279: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Military Battery Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Military Battery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 282: Military Battery Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 283: Military Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Rest of Middle East Military Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 285: Rest of Middle East Military Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Military Battery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use



