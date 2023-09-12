Global Military Computers Market Set to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2030: Rugged Segment Drives Growth at 6.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Computers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Military Computers Market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of US$10.1 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach US$17.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Segmentation:

Rugged Segment: Within the military computers market, the rugged segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach a value of US$10.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Rugged military computers are likely designed to withstand harsh environments and conditions.

Embedded Segment: Growth in the embedded segment is projected to be at a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Analysis:

United States : The military computers market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$2.8 billion in 2022.

China: China's military computers market is expected to grow significantly, reaching a projected market size of US$4.2 billion by 2030, with a high CAGR of 11.9% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are also expected to experience growth, with forecasted CAGRs of 3.1% and 5.1%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The report features a total of 34 competitors in the military computers market. Some of the key players include:

BAE Systems

Cobham PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Esterline Technologies

Getac Technology Corporation

L3 Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab

Thales Group

Zebra Technologies Corp.

