Global Military Cybersecurity Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber threats continue to evolve, changing their attack patterns and development structures, making it harder to detect and enact proper mitigation procedures in time.Today, weapon systems are more software dependent and networked.

Embedded software and IT systems enable operational success; however, they create new and extensive vulnerabilities that must be addressed properly.With the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and higher connectivity, the avenues of attack and the likelihood of a breach are increasing.



As a result, cybersecurity is more critical than ever because of the potential consequences of breaches in a distributed environment, and military-dedicated networks require better protection, especially for legacy components.This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the global military cyber security market and the potential opportunities in this segment.



This study discusses the aspects of new enabling technologies which are being budgeted for and pursued by militaries across the globe. All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of the military cyber security market and how it is looking to evolve and grow during the forecast period. Technology companies who are looking to address potential requirements of the military cyber security market will benefit from this study.What makes our reports unique? We provide diverse research services focused on existing and evolving markets across the aerospace, defense, and security markets, covering them at global and regional levels. We provide specialist studies focused on specific products or market segments which provide deep-dive opportunities for strategists and investors who wish to learn about the future state of any ADS market or product in terms of addressable markets, opportunities, and future disruptions.Product scope: cybersecurity trends, scenarios driving growth, key R&D investment into disruptive technologiesGeographic scope: globalEnd-user scope: all industries related to military cybersecurityDigitization is transforming every aspect of the defense industry, from back-end office operations to the training of military personnel. Accordingly, cyber warfare has become the latest weapon of choice, turning cyberspace into the next battlefield for major geopolitical and social issues, and used by nations as a means of covert intelligence gathering and shadow diplomacy. Ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States, Europe, China, and Russia have moved beyond rhetoric and stymied international relationships through covert cyber offenses that wage an ongoing intelligence war in cyberspace. As an integral part of the process, global defence industries are transforming their operations and capabilities, investing in disruptive new and existing technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, blockchain, and quantum computing, which will drive further changes in cybersecurity in the upcoming years.This research highlights the most important military cybersecurity market trends, evaluates the market and the competition, sums up existing and evolving global threats, covers the main mergers and acquisitions, and explores upcoming disruptive technologies.



