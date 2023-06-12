Global Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Land segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -

BAE Systems plc

Bharat Electronics Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran SA

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Market

An Introduction to Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems

Evolving Defense Needs Enhance Importance of Military Electro Optical and Infrared Systems

Airborne Segment Leads Military EO/IR Systems Market, Sea-Based Systems to Record High Gains

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in EO Systems Market

Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Military Electro Optics and Infrared Systems: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020

Rise in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Necessitate Better Surveillance & Target Identification

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Terrorism-Related Deaths by Country for the Years 2018 and 2019

Countries with Highest Increase in Deaths due to Terrorism: 2019 vs 2018

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for Advanced EO-IR Systems: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military Operations

Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of EO Systems

Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of Military Electronics Support Market Growth

Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well for the Market

Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High Capability UAVs

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand for EO/IR Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Role of Unmanned Aircraft Systems for ISR Operations Drives Demand for EO/IR Systems

With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in Prominence

Indian Government Seeks Anti-Drone System Amidst Heightened Threat from Rogue Drones

Small Sized EO/IR Sensors in Drones for ISR Missions

Rising Need for EO/IR Systems for Unmanned Vehicles in Surveillance Applications

Need for Better Sighting Devices Drive Growth in Military Night Vision Devices Market

Global Night Vision Devices Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Increasing Proliferation of Military Aerostat Systems Augurs Well for the Market

Global Aerostat Systems Market Size ($ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Focus on Development of EO/IR Systems to Coordinate with Traditional Military Systems

Sustained Demand for Infrared Imaging Technology in Military Applications

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations

Thermal Imagers for Remote Temperature Measurement

Integration of EO Systems into Laser and Thermal Imaging Systems for More Effective Surveillance

Global Military Laser Systems Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by Application: 2020E

A Glance at Select EO Devices Integrated with Laser and Thermal Imaging Systems

Advanced LWIR Technology to Power Near-Room Temperature Thermal Imaging

LWIR Imagers with Superior Dynamic Range

Ballistic Missile Defense Undergoes Seismic Changes with Electro-Optical Sensors

Detection Using IR and Electro-Optical Sensors

Effective Command & Control using Advanced Sensors

Networked Sensing Systems Hold Significance for Urban Target Recognition

EO/IR Systems and Motion Control Systems in Harsh Environments

Robust Growth of Early Warning Systems to Present Market Opportunities

Factors Influencing Future Developments & Multi-Spectral Targeting

Technological Advances to Bolster Market Growth

New and Advanced EO Materials

Ultra-rapid EO Modulator for Converting THz Signals into Optical Signals

US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related Technology Development

Innovative EO/IR Systems from L3Harris

Quantum Sensors for Military Systems

EO System-Based Coast Guard Technology for Turkey

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



