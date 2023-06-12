Global Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

12 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Land segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Impact on Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Market
- An Introduction to Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems
- Evolving Defense Needs Enhance Importance of Military Electro Optical and Infrared Systems
- Airborne Segment Leads Military EO/IR Systems Market, Sea-Based Systems to Record High Gains
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in EO Systems Market
- Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Military Electro Optics and Infrared Systems: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020
- Rise in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Necessitate Better Surveillance & Target Identification
- Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019
- Terrorism-Related Deaths by Country for the Years 2018 and 2019
- Countries with Highest Increase in Deaths due to Terrorism: 2019 vs 2018
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for Advanced EO-IR Systems: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military Operations
- Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of EO Systems
- Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of Military Electronics Support Market Growth
- Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well for the Market
- Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High Capability UAVs
- Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand for EO/IR Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Growing Role of Unmanned Aircraft Systems for ISR Operations Drives Demand for EO/IR Systems
- With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in Prominence
- Indian Government Seeks Anti-Drone System Amidst Heightened Threat from Rogue Drones
- Small Sized EO/IR Sensors in Drones for ISR Missions
- Rising Need for EO/IR Systems for Unmanned Vehicles in Surveillance Applications
- Need for Better Sighting Devices Drive Growth in Military Night Vision Devices Market
- Global Night Vision Devices Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Increasing Proliferation of Military Aerostat Systems Augurs Well for the Market
- Global Aerostat Systems Market Size ($ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Focus on Development of EO/IR Systems to Coordinate with Traditional Military Systems
- Sustained Demand for Infrared Imaging Technology in Military Applications
- Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance
- Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
- Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations
- Thermal Imagers for Remote Temperature Measurement
- Integration of EO Systems into Laser and Thermal Imaging Systems for More Effective Surveillance
- Global Military Laser Systems Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by Application: 2020E
- A Glance at Select EO Devices Integrated with Laser and Thermal Imaging Systems
- Advanced LWIR Technology to Power Near-Room Temperature Thermal Imaging
- LWIR Imagers with Superior Dynamic Range
- Ballistic Missile Defense Undergoes Seismic Changes with Electro-Optical Sensors
- Detection Using IR and Electro-Optical Sensors
- Effective Command & Control using Advanced Sensors
- Networked Sensing Systems Hold Significance for Urban Target Recognition
- EO/IR Systems and Motion Control Systems in Harsh Environments
- Robust Growth of Early Warning Systems to Present Market Opportunities
- Factors Influencing Future Developments & Multi-Spectral Targeting
- Technological Advances to Bolster Market Growth
- New and Advanced EO Materials
- Ultra-rapid EO Modulator for Converting THz Signals into Optical Signals
- US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related Technology Development
- Innovative EO/IR Systems from L3Harris
- Quantum Sensors for Military Systems
- EO System-Based Coast Guard Technology for Turkey
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
