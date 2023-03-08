Global Military Embedded Systems Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $228.2 Billion by 2030 from $115 Billion in 2022 - Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

Mar 08, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Embedded Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Military Embedded Systems Market to Reach $228.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Military Embedded Systems estimated at US$115 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$142.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Military Embedded Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.
As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Military Embedded Systems Market
- Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020
- An Introduction to Military Embedded Systems Market
- Global Military Embedded Systems Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, and Software
- Select Key Applications of Military Embedded Systems
- Global Military Embedded Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR), Command & Control, Communication & Navigation, Electronic Warfare (EW), Weapon & Fire Control, and Other Applications
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Pandemic Impact on Military Embedded Systems Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Regional Analysis: While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Fast Paced Growth Forecast in Developing Regions
- Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Military Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- Global Market for Military Embedded Systems - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advent of AI and ML to Alter Dynamics in the Military Electronics Domain
- Critical Importance of Security Hardening in Combating Threats Widens the Market Prospects
- Embedded Systems Find Widespread Use in Military Systems
- Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities
- Embedded Systems Augment Counter-Drone Technologies
- Increasing Use of Military Drones Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth
- Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Embedded Systems Market
- Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F
- Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020
- Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020
- Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion
- Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth
- Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Dynamics in the Defense Electronics Ecosystem Support Progressive Growth in the Market
- Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well
- Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth
- Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Increasing Proliferation of Military Aerostat Systems Extends Parallel Opportunities
- Global Aerostat Systems Market Size ($ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Military Radar Technology Advancements Enthuse Embedded Systems Market
- Rise of Smart Weapons to Rev Up Market Opportunities
- Growing Emphasis on Directed Energy Weapons Augurs Well for Future Expansion
- Trends in Electromagnetic, Particle Beam, Plasma, & Laser Weapon Systems Verticals Enhance Market Prospects
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)
- Advanced Micro Peripherals Ltd.
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Crystal Group Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Elma Electronic AG
- Eurotech Group
- General Micro Systems, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Kontron AG
- Mercury Systems, Inc.
- North Atlantic Industries, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- SMART Embedded Computing
- VadaTech Inc.
- Xilinx, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8zfln
