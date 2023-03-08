Global Military Embedded Systems Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $228.2 Billion by 2030 from $115 Billion in 2022 - Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Embedded Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Military Embedded Systems Market to Reach $228.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Military Embedded Systems estimated at US$115 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$142.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Military Embedded Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.

As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Military Embedded Systems Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

An Introduction to Military Embedded Systems Market

Global Military Embedded Systems Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, and Software

Select Key Applications of Military Embedded Systems

Global Military Embedded Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR), Command & Control, Communication & Navigation, Electronic Warfare (EW), Weapon & Fire Control, and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Pandemic Impact on Military Embedded Systems Market

Recent Market Activity

Regional Analysis: While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Fast Paced Growth Forecast in Developing Regions

Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Military Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

of World Military Embedded Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027) Global Market for Military Embedded Systems - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of AI and ML to Alter Dynamics in the Military Electronics Domain

Critical Importance of Security Hardening in Combating Threats Widens the Market Prospects

Embedded Systems Find Widespread Use in Military Systems

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

Embedded Systems Augment Counter-Drone Technologies

Increasing Use of Military Drones Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Growth

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Embedded Systems Market

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Market Expansion

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market Growth

Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Dynamics in the Defense Electronics Ecosystem Support Progressive Growth in the Market

Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increasing Proliferation of Military Aerostat Systems Extends Parallel Opportunities

Global Aerostat Systems Market Size ($ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Military Radar Technology Advancements Enthuse Embedded Systems Market

Rise of Smart Weapons to Rev Up Market Opportunities

Growing Emphasis on Directed Energy Weapons Augurs Well for Future Expansion

Trends in Electromagnetic, Particle Beam, Plasma, & Laser Weapon Systems Verticals Enhance Market Prospects

