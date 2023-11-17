Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Report 2023-2031: Latest Developments from The US, UK, Germany, Russia, China, India and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GNSS anti-jamming market will grow from US$ 775 million in 2023 to US$ 2,960.7 million in 2031

The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2027 when the majority of deployments of new GNSS anti-jamming technology developments will take place in GPS Operational Control System (OCX), Assured PNT and M-code enabled antenna and receivers. You can learn more about these developments inside the report.

This comprehensive study delves into the global military GNSS anti-jamming market, offering detailed insights and forecasts for the next eight years. The report covers market size estimations, examines crucial technological advancements, and analyzes market trends driving the demand for military GNSS anti-jamming systems.

As military platforms increasingly rely on GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems), the threat of jamming and interference devices has grown. To counteract the efficiency of these platforms, there has been a rapid development of jamming technology. This development has prompted countries, particularly those with electronic warfare capabilities, to either upgrade existing GNSS systems or develop new ones to address the escalating jamming challenges.

This study illuminates the evolving landscape of GNSS anti-jamming solutions for military applications. It uncovers the strategies driving technological advancements in anti-jam antennas and receivers, revealing hidden market opportunities within the latest technological developments.

The report also explores the adoption patterns of new anti-jamming technologies in various military organizations worldwide. It sheds light on how different countries are preparing to adapt to the changing norms in electronic warfare and the challenges posed by jamming electronic munitions, aircraft, and battleships.

Many platforms currently relying on conventional anti-jamming methods and algorithms will need to replace their outdated technologies. This transition has already commenced and is expected to accelerate from 2024 onwards. Prior to that, numerous platforms will undergo testing and pilot projects. Those that have already initiated these tests will be at the forefront of the emerging electronic warfare landscape.

In both the United States and Europe, there is a growing emphasis on the precision of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) data through the development of Assured PNT solutions. The United States, in particular, is actively involved in developing APNT solutions and will supply this technology to European allies for laboratory and field testing starting in 2021.

In anticipation of rising tensions in the South China Sea, the United States is preparing a new generation of satellites, ground segments, and anti-jamming APNT solutions for ground, air, and seaborne platforms. These new solutions, equipped with anti-jamming capabilities and precise PNT functionalities, will be integrated into over 700 platforms, bolstering their capabilities in electronic warfare scenarios.

Leading Companies: Products and Services, Recent Developments and Contracts, SWOT Analysis

Antcom

BAE Systems

Collins Aerospace

Chelton

General Dynamics

Hertz Systems Ltd Sp. z o. o.

L3 Harris

Lockheed Martin

Mayflower Communications Company Inc.

NovAtel

Oralia

Raytheon

Thales

Technologies and Developments

Recent Considerable Developments

Multichannel Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna

Ground-Based Mounted Assured PNT (MAPS) for Army Vehicles

Dismounted Assured PNT (DAPS) in Handheld Devices for Foot Soldiers

Platform-Dedicated Anti-Jam Electronics

Immune Satellite Navigation System (iSNS)

Anti-Jamming GNSS System for Unmanned Vehicles

Digital Anti-jamming System

Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM)

HGPST-T Receiver

Advanced GNSS Anti-jamming Receivers

M-Code Receivers

GNSS Anti-Jamming Antennas

Fixed reception pattern antennas (FRPA)

Controlled Reception-Pattern Antennas (CRPA)

GNSS Anti-jamming market volume distribution over the forecast period by Region

Approaches to Military GNSS Anti-Jamming

Competitive Landscape

Digital Antijamming: Future of Anti-jamming Systems

Country Analysis

The US New GPS Satellites Next-Generation Operational Control System (OCX) Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) programs Protected Anti-Jam Tactical SATCOM (PATS)

Europe

UK GAARDIAN Chelton CPRA Antenna System Cobham Anti-jam System Landshield

Germany GALANT

Russia

China

Japan

India

