Global Military Helicopter Market Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus 2024-2027: Strong Demand for Military Helicopters for Fleet Recapitalization & Growth and Capabilities Advancement

22 Mar, 2024, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 5 Companies in the Global Military Helicopter Market: Airbus, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Sikorsky - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for military helicopters has witnessed a strong uptake with the disruption of world order and the drastic, unprecedented deterioration in the security environment globally. The demand has been especially strong for troop transport, heavy airlift, attack and naval helicopters for antisubmarine warfare across most regions globally as nations scramble to replace existing Cold war-era in-service fleets with modern platforms featuring state-of-art capabilities while also offering a lower total cost of ownership.
The development & induction of next generation V-280 Valor tiltrotorcraft, under the U.S. Army's FLRAA program, is likely to shape the likely course of evolution of military helicopters in the U.S. market going forward while the cancellation of the FARA leg is likely to provide a new lease of life to Boeing's AH-64 Apache & Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk platforms.
The heavy lift market is likely to witness continued battle between the CH-47F Chinook and the CH-53E King Stallion across markets going forward. The development of NATO's next generation medium military helicopter (NGMH) and technology suite under ENGRT & NGRC initiatives are likely to be a key growth opportunity for the defense industrial base across EU nations over medium term. The industry OEMs also increasingly continue to develop and offer mountable weapon system kits for civil helicopter platforms for users looking for basic weapons capabilities and they are proving to be quite popular as well.
Global A&D Market in a Major Upswing Phase amid Disruption of Traditional World Order and Geopolitical Tensions & Conflicts
The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order led by China's geopolitical revisionism backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia and Russia's military resurgence with a renewed threat to Europe & NATO as the geopolitical dynamic clearly shifts towards multi-polarity. The same has led to and created a surge in demand for procurement of new defense equipment, replacement of legacy systems, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.
Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2027, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term, amid supply chain constraints, to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition and a virtual defense renaissance globally.
Global Economy Heading towards Slowdown
The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check high inflation. The situation has been further compounded by the sustained geopolitical instability led by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Israeli military operations in Gaza and Houthi attacks on commercial shipping which collectively threaten to cause supply shocks & raise prices of food owing to scarcity, thereby, likely to become a double whammy for the global economy which has already regressed to its range-bound, typical, average movement of under 3% annually. However, any further, major potential shock at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes & provides:
The report provides a Comparative SWOT Analysis and Comprehensive Insights into the Global Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides detailed analysis on Global Top 5 Military Helicopter OEMs, including:
- Comprehensive & Comparative Analysis of Business & Product Portfolio and Strategic Market Positioning
- Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus across OEMs
- Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the OEMs for the Near to Medium Term Horizon
- Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis on the OEMs
- Outlining of Key Growth Opportunities
- Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies
- Demand growth projections and market evolution for the Global Military Helicopter market over medium term
Key Topics Covered:
Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Global Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors
- Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend
- Order Backlog Position
Section - 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of the Global Top 5 Industry Players
Section - 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
Section - 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
Section - 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities - For each of Global Top 5 Military Helicopter Manufacturers
Section - 7: Key Strategies & Plans
- Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Service Level Strategies & Plans
- Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets
- Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans
- Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans
- Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 8: Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section - 9: Key Trends
Section - 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 11: Strategic Market Outlook
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
- U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends
- Global Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations
- Global Defense Spending - Market Outlook & Growth Projections - 2024-2027
- Global Defense Spending - Trends & Spending Projections - 2024-2027
- Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions
- Global Military Helicopter Market - Strategic Market Outlook
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Military Helicopters
- Global Demand Outlook for Military Helicopters - Forecast to 2027
