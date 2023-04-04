Global Military Helicopters Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $72.81 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military helicopters market will grow from $55.57 billion in 2022 to $59.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The military helicopters market is expected to grow to $72.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Major players in the military helicopter market are Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, China Aerospace Science, and Industry Corporation, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korea Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, NHIndustries, Russian Helicopters, Textron, Turkish Aerospace Industries and Kawasaki Aerospace Company.

The military aircraft market consists of sales of aircraft with weapons, artillery tanks, and radar equipment for military purposes. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the military helicopters market in 2022. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the military helicopters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



A military aircraft is an aircraft specifically built or converted for military missions such as transport of troops, combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.



The main types of military helicopters are light military helicopters, medium military helicopters, and heavy military helicopters. The components and systems used are airframes, main rotor systems, anti-torque systems, electrical systems, hydraulic systems, avionics, stability augmentation systems, flight control systems, undercarriages, environmental control systems, emergency services, special-purpose systems, and engines; the number of engines is single and twin.

The various applications include utility military helicopters, transport military helicopters, attack/assault military helicopters, search and rescue military helicopters, multi-role military helicopters, and reconnaissance and observation military helicopters. Utility military helicopters are extremely adaptable aircraft that excel in a variety of environments. These helicopters can be used for a variety of missions ranging from reconnaissance and attack to transport and evacuation.



Increasing military expenditure contributed to the growth of the military helicopter market growth. For instance, in April 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based international research institute on arms control, arms transfers and non-proliferation, in 2021, total global military spending was expected to increase by 0.7% in real terms to $2113 billion. This was the seventh year in a row that spending increased.

Military R&D funding in the United States increased by 24% between 2012 and 2021, while China, the world's second-largest spender, allocated an estimated $293 billion to its military in 2021, a 4.7% increase over 2020. China's military spending has increased for the past 27 years. The growth in military expenditure led to an increase in the procurement of warships, submarines, aircraft, and helicopters, thereby generating higher revenues for the military helicopter market.



Stringent regulations imposed on the manufacturing and maintenance of military helicopters are expected to limit the growth of the military helicopter market. The aircraft manufacturing and maintenance process is highly regulated by the government organizations of every country.

According to the Journal of Aeronautics & Aerospace Engineering, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organizations need to be approved by aviation authorities such as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The equipment used in the manufacturing and maintenance processes must be certified and licensed. This scenario is predicted to restrict the growth of the military helicopter market over the forecast period.



Technological advancements in the helicopter manufacturing process are shaping the military helicopter market. The global helicopter industry has been undergoing a substantial transformation in recent years. Significant technological advancements, including extensive use of additive manufacturing, computation structural dynamics modeling, advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), fly-by-wire controls, health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), and advanced turbine engine programs, are promising big leaps in rotorcraft capabilities.

For instance, in February 2022, Steadicopter Ltd, an Israel-based designer and manufacturer of Rotary Unmanned Aircraft Systems, launched the Black Eagle 50H, which will run on both gas and electricity. It has a long range and can fly for up to five hours at a time, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The Black Eagle is intended to provide solutions for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance on both the sea and land (ISTAR).



The countries covered in the military helicopters market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

