Global Military Intelligence Analytics Growth Opportunities 2021: LINT NLP to Automatically Classify and Match Incoming Data

Military intelligence (MILINT) AI is a growing phenomenon that generates conceptual transformation in future battlefield concepts of operations (ConOps), gathered by demand for AI-analytics-based sensors paradigm. It increases intelligence resources in defense budgets, and becomes a strategic national asset that reflects deeply international superpower relations.



With its strategic implications on armed forces around the globe, intelligence warfare will take place across a multi-domain battlespace with further integration of air, maritime, land, and cyber-based intelligence analytics domains.

New APIs are also driving these developments in MILINT requirements, such as NLP, data mining, real-time analysis, and automatic target recognition (ATR) based on AI. These systems will both need to be integrated into current IT and distribution systems, as well as analytics APIs that need to manage large amounts of data for operational use and demands.



This study covers the quantitative and qualitative discussion of the key aspects of the trends in the military intelligence market, including drivers and restrains, market commercial ecosystem, and technological overview, including leading APIs and main projects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Military Intelligence Analytics

Market Definitions and Scope

Scope of Research

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Overview

AI Era in MILINT - A Rapid Change

The Substantial Challenge for Intelligence Agencies

Revolution or Evolution in the Intelligence Process

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Market Definitions

MILINT Analytics 2020-2035

Deep Learning Algorithms that Execute Diverse Tasks

4. Forecast Assumptions

5. Strategic Scope

Geopolitical Perspective - Superpower Rivalry Over AI Global Dominance

The United States

US MILINT AI Ecosystem - Innovative Environment

6. MILINT Analytics Impact on ConOps

Trends Impacting Demand of MILINT Analytics 2020-2030

MILINT Analytics Catalyze Changing Military ConOps

How Battlefield Trends Impact MILINT AI Demands

AI MILINT Surge Dilemmas

Revolution or Evolution - From Data Lake to Data Warehouse

MILINT Analytics Architecture

7. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints: Total Big Data Analytics Market

MILINT Analytics - Implementation of Digital Solutions

Growth Driver Analysis for Military Intelligence Analytics

Growth Restraint Analysis for Military Intelligence Analytics

8. Application Diversity

MILINT Analytics Schematic Segments Architecture

Definitions of AI Structures

MILINT Analytics Key Technologies and Applications - Methods of Extracting Valuable Intelligence from Unstructured Data

Deep Learning Algorithms that Execute Diverse Tasks

Diligent Resources to Support AI Applications

Case Study 1 - Social Network Analysis: The Boko Haram Terrorist Organization ( Central Africa )

) Case Study 2 - Automatic Target Recognition and Acquisition (ATR)

Case Study 3 - Situational Awareness

9. Market Overview and Analysis

Key Growth Metrics for Military Intelligence Analytics

Forecast Assumptions and Discussion

Total Spending Forecast 2020-2030 - Military Intelligence Analytics

Regional Spending Forecast 2020-2030 - Military Intelligence Analytics

Forecast Discussion

Current Main Programs in the US - Military Intelligence Analytics

Examples of Contracts 2020-2024 - Military Intelligence Analytics

Key Competitors - Military Intelligence Analytics

10. Mergers & Acquisitions - Military Intelligence Analytics

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action - Military Intelligence Analytics

Growth Opportunity 1: Narrow AI Short-term Focus for IC

Growth Opportunity 2: AGI - Mid-term Focus for Human-like Performance

Growth Opportunity 3: AI-as-a-service (AI-aaS) Across MILINT Verticals for Harnessing Treasure Troves of Data to Improve Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 4: Intelligence Supremacy Rivals for Enhancing US MILINT AI Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 5: MILINT NLP to Automatically Classify and Match Incoming Data

Growth Opportunity 6: Training Data for Building Trust in MILINT AI Algorithms

Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth Within the DoD Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem



