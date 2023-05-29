Global Military Laser Systems Market Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Laser Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Application (Weapons and Non-weapons), Technology, Platform, End Use, Output Power - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military Laser systems market size is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Directed Energy Weapon Segment: The largest share of the military Laser systems market by end use in 2023.

The directed energy weapon segment held largest share of the military Laser systems market by end use in 2023. The defense sector witness increases in integration of directed energy weapons on military platforms such as naval ships, fighter aircraft, armoured vehicles, and satellites.

In recent decades, several defense manufacturers and integrators have been researching and developing laser weapons, which are now widely are rapidly adopted ing by several defense forces to enhance their defense capabilities. In March 2021, Raytheon Intelligence & Space was awarded a USD 15.5 million contract by the US Air Force Lifecycle Management Center to build and deliver an upgraded version of its high-energy laser weapon system, or HELWS.

Moreover, In January 2021, Rheinmetall AG and MBDA won a contract to develop a naval laser weapons system for the German Navy. In addition, in August 2022, Lockheed Martin Corporation delivered the high-energy laser to US Navy. The high energy laser weapon was installed on warships, which is a 60KW+ laser and is officially known as High Energy Laser Integrated Optical-Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS).

10-100 kW Segment: The largest segment of the military Laser systems market by output power in 2023

The 10-100 kW segment has the largest segment of the military Laser systems market by output power in 2023. The laser systems that generate an output power of 10-100 kW are widely used in target acquisition, tracking, and destruction, as well as communication and sensing applications.

In the military, 10-100 kW laser systems are used for anti-missile systems, air defense, and ground-to-air defense, among others. By using the capabilities of medium-energy laser systems, defense systems can take down enemy missiles and aircraft with pinpoint accuracy from a distance without causing harm to nearby people or infrastructure.

Asia Pacific to account for the second largest CAGR in the military Laser systems market during the forecasted year

The demand for military laser systems in Asia Pacific has increased in recent years due to rapid economic development, rising security threats, and increased border disputes. The military spending of China, Japan, and India has been growing in recent years due to the increased possibility of being targeted by terrorist attacks.

Recent conflicts between various countries of the Asia Pacific region, such as North Korea and South Korea, Japan and China, and India and Pakistan, among others, are driving procurements and investments in armored vehicles in this region.

Competitive landscape

Key players in this market include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), the Boeing Company (US), Coherent Corp. (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), and BAE Systems plc (UK).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7 % Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Focus on the Development of High Precision Military Laser Systems

Significant Investments in Modern Weapon System by Governments

Rise in Defense Budget Owing to Increase Concern Over Nation Security

Development of Compact Military Laser System for UAV Platforms

Restraints

Regulatory Hurdles to Impede Market Growth

High Development and Platforms Integration Costs to Inhibit Market Growth

Opportunities

Increased Investment in R&D Activities to Design Next Generation Military Systems

Growing Adoption of UAVs for Military Applications Across the World

Challenges

Increased Barriers in Designing High Energy Military Laser Systems

Integration of Military Laser System with Wide Range of Platforms

Value Chain Analysis of Military Laser Systems Market

Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Military Laser System Manufacturers

Military Laser Systems Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Quantum Cascade Lasers (Qcls)

Laser Beam Energy

AI and ML in Military Laser System

3D Printing

Counter-UAVs and Directed Energy Weapon Systems

Heterogeneous Integration

Impact of Megatrends

Military Laser Systems for Armed Forces

Solid-State Lasers to Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Military Laser Solutions for Space and Satellite Security

Operations on Integrated Battlefield with Collaborative Combat

Innovation and Patent Registrations

Use Case Analysis: Military Laser Systems Market

High Precision Laser Rnagefinder for Target Tracking

Tactical High Energy Laser by Northrop Grumman Offers Viable Defense Against Threats

Turkey Became First Nation to Use Military Laser Systems in Combat

German Navy Integrates High Energy Laser on Frigate and Shoots Down Drone

Company Profiles



Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Bae Systems PLC.

The Boeing Company

Textron Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Safran SA

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Mbda

Newport Corporation

Leonardo Spa

Other Players (Start Ups/SMEs)

Dynetics

Lumibird SA

Aqwest LLC

Bluehalo

Hensoldt AG

Frankfurt Laser Company

Roketsan As

Kord Technologies

Mynaric AG

Alpha Design Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqsor2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets