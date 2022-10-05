Global Military Lighting Market Report 2022: Use of LEDs as Efficient Alternative to Incandescent and Fluorescent Lights Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by the ongoing defense industry initiatives to modernize military platforms. However, the market's growth is limited by the lower lifespan of existing incandescent lights to foresee the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the military lighting supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at military lighting vehicle research and development centres. As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the military lighting industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of military lighting appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.

The ground segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast period on the basis of end use

Several companies are designing military lighting for armored vehicles. For instance, a range of rugged LED solutions is developed and manufactured by Oxley for use on armored vehicles, including infantry fighting vehicles and multi-role military vehicles. Oxley provides both visible lighting and technology for covert operations, such as NVG compatible and infrared lighting, suitable for use on wheeled and tracked vehicles. Solutions from Oxley include driving lights and interior and task lighting, as well as panel lamps, data capture, and EMI filters.

The LED segment is anticipated to lead the military lighting market in near future

A light-emitting diode (LED) transforms energy to light often in a very tiny area, less than one square millimeter, so that in an LED lamp, there are several light-emitting diodes. LED is solid-state illumination (no moving components and no gas within). Military aircraft use LEDs for fast takeoffs, landings, and taxiing, which has several benefits over the older halogen or xenon bulb-based aircraft lighting technology.

Interior lighting segment to grow at highest rate in the military lighting market

Military aircraft are installed with dedicated lighting to illuminate the main cabin. Further, an independent lighting system is also provided in some cases so that passengers can read when the cabin lights are off, and an emergency lighting system on the floor of the military aircraft to aid passengers of the aircraft during an emergency. Cabin lights include dome lights installed in cabins, cargo bays, loading ramps, exits, walkways, and general illumination that includes dome lights, area lights, and mini floodlights.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate in terms of value

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 29% of the military lighting market in 2022. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 160.1 million in 2022 to USD 247.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Modernization and Upgrade of Military Vehicles, Aircraft, and Naval Ships

Use of LEDs as Efficient Alternative to Incandescent and Fluorescent Lights

Enhanced Safety and Quality Features of LEDs

Restraints

Lower Lifespan of Existing Incandescent Lights

Short-To-Medium-Term Impact on Lighting Component Supply due to US-China Trade Conflict

Opportunities

Compatibility of LEDs with Military/Navy/Air Force Operations

Increasing Demand for Intelligent Military Lighting Solutions

Challenges

High Initial Cost

Existing Defense Backlog

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Military Lighting Market, by Type

8 Military Lighting Market, by Product

9 Military Lighting Market, by End Use

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adb Safegate

Agi Holdings

Astronics Corporation

Calzoni

Cilas Company

Cobham Limited

Consolite Technology

Daeyang

Den Haan Rotterdam (Dhr)

Glamox

Honeywell International.

Karl Dose GmbH

Lightpartner Lichtsysteme GmbH & Co. KG

Lopolight Company

Marl International

Optonaval GmbH

Orion Energy Systems

Oxley Group

Peters and Bey Company

Raytheon Technologies

Soderberg Manufacturing Company

The L.C. Doane Company

Unilux Geomar SA

Wiska Hoppmann GmbH

Zodiac Aerospace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50bwcs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets