Global Military Navigation Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Ammunition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Ammunition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$412.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Ammunition will reach a market size of US$95.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cobham PLC (United Kingdom); Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA); Garmin International, Inc. (USA); GE Aviation (USA); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel); KVH Industries, Inc. (USA); LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems (USA); Moog, Inc. (USA); Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA); Raytheon Company (USA); Rockwell Collins, Inc. (USA); Safran Electronics & Defense (France); Thales Group (France); Trimble Navigation Ltd. (USA)

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesMilitary Navigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentSpace (Platform) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025Marine (Platform) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025Ground (Platform) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025Aviation (Platform) Global Competitor Market Share Positioningfor 2019 & 2025Ammunition (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Military Navigation Global Market Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Military Navigation Global Retrospective MarketScenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Military Navigation Market Share Shift across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: ISR (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 5: ISR (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 6: ISR (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of GlobalSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: C2 (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2018-2025Table 8: C2 (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 9: C2 (Application) Market Share Shift across KeyGeographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Combat & Security (Application) Global MarketEstimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 11: Combat & Security (Application) Retrospective DemandAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 12: Combat & Security (Application) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Targeting & Guidance (Application) Demand PotentialWorldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 14: Targeting & Guidance (Application) Historic SalesAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 15: Targeting & Guidance (Application) Share BreakdownReview by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: SAR (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 17: SAR (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 18: SAR (Application) Distribution of Global Sales byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Ammunition (Platform) World Market by Region/Countryin US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 20: Ammunition (Platform) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Ammunition (Platform) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Aviation (Platform) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 23: Aviation (Platform) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 24: Aviation (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 25: Ground (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwidein US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 26: Ground (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of GlobalHistoric Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 27: Ground (Platform) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 28: Marine (Platform) World Market Estimates andForecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 29: Marine (Platform) Market Historic Review byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 30: Marine (Platform) Market Share Breakdown byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 31: Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 32: Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) Historic Market Analysisby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 33: Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) Market Share Distributionin Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 34: Space (Platform) World Market Estimates and Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 35: Space (Platform) Market Worldwide Historic Review byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 36: Space (Platform) Market Percentage Share Distributionby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Military Navigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Space (Platform) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Marine (Platform) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Ground (Platform) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Aviation (Platform) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in

the US for 2019 & 2025

Ammunition (Platform) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of

Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Military Navigation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 41: United States Military Navigation Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Military Navigation Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Military Navigation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Military Navigation Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Military Navigation Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 47: Military Navigation Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military

Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Military

Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 53: Military Navigation Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Military Navigation Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Military Navigation in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Military Navigation Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 59: Chinese Military Navigation Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 60: Military Navigation Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Military Navigation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Space (Platform) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Marine (Platform) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ground (Platform) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share

Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Aviation (Platform) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning

in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Ammunition (Platform) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Military Navigation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Military Navigation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Military Navigation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Military Navigation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Military Navigation Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Military Navigation Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Military Navigation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 69: Military Navigation Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Military Navigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Military Navigation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Military Navigation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: French Military Navigation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Military Navigation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Military Navigation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Military Navigation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: German Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 80: Military Navigation Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: German Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand for Military Navigation in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Military Navigation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 86: Italian Military Navigation Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 87: Military Navigation Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Military Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Military Navigation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 92: Military Navigation Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Military Navigation Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Military Navigation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Military Navigation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Military Navigation Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 98: Military Navigation Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 104: Russian Military Navigation Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 111: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Military Navigation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Military Navigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Military Navigation Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Military Navigation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Australian Military Navigation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 125: Military Navigation Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Military Navigation Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Military Navigation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Military Navigation Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Military Navigation Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 131: Military Navigation Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Military Navigation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Military Navigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Military Navigation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Military Navigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 138: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Military Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform:

2018-2025

Table 143: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Military Navigation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Military Navigation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Military Navigation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Military Navigation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Military Navigation Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Military Navigation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 152: Latin American Military Navigation Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 153: Military Navigation Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Military Navigation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Military Navigation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Military Navigation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Military Navigation Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 158: Argentinean Military Navigation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 159: Military Navigation Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Military Navigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Military Navigation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Military Navigation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Brazilian Military Navigation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Military Navigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Military Navigation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Military Navigation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Mexican Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 170: Military Navigation Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Military Navigation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 176: Rest of Latin America Military Navigation Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Military Navigation Market

Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 179: Military Navigation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Military Navigation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 182: Military Navigation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 185: Military Navigation Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military

Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Military

Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 191: Military Navigation Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Military Navigation Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Military Navigation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Military Navigation Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Israeli Military Navigation Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 197: Israeli Military Navigation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 198: Military Navigation Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Military Navigation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Military Navigation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Military Navigation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 203: Saudi Arabian Military Navigation Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 204: Military Navigation Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Military Navigation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Military Navigation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Military Navigation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Military Navigation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 210: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Military Navigation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Rest of Middle East Military Navigation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 215: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Middle East: A

Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Military Navigation Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: African Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in Africa

by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 221: African Military Navigation Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 222: African Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITIONCOBHAM PLCESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATIONGE AVIATIONGARMIN INTERNATIONALHONEYWELL INTERNATIONALISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIESKVH INDUSTRIESLORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMSMOOGNORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATIONRAYTHEON COMPANYROCKWELL COLLINSSAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSETHALES GROUPTRIMBLE NAVIGATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

