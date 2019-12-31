Global Military Navigation Industry
Dec 31, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Navigation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Ammunition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Ammunition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799130/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$127.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ammunition will reach a market size of US$95.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Cobham PLC; Esterline Technologies Corporation; Garmin International, Inc.; GE Aviation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; KVH Industries, Inc.; LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems; Moog, Inc.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; Rockwell Collins, Inc.; Safran Electronics & Defense; Thales Group; Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799130/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Military Navigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Military Navigation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Military Navigation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Military Navigation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ammunition (Platform) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ammunition (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ammunition (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Aviation (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Aviation (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Aviation (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Ground (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Ground (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Ground (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Marine (Platform) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Marine (Platform) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Marine (Platform) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Unmanned Vehicle (Platform) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Space (Platform) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Space (Platform) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Space (Platform) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: ISR (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: ISR (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: ISR (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: C2 (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: C2 (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: C2 (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Combat & Security (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Combat & Security (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Combat & Security (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Targeting & Guidance (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Targeting & Guidance (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Targeting & Guidance (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: SAR (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: SAR (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: SAR (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Military Navigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 38: United States Military Navigation Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Military Navigation Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Military Navigation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Military Navigation Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: Military Navigation Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Military Navigation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Military Navigation Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Military
Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 50: Military Navigation Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Military Navigation Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military
Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 56: Chinese Military Navigation Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 57: Military Navigation Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Military Navigation in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Military Navigation Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Military Navigation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Military Navigation Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Military Navigation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Military Navigation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Military Navigation Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 65: European Military Navigation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 66: Military Navigation Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: European Military Navigation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Military Navigation Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: French Military Navigation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Military Navigation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Military Navigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Military Navigation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Military Navigation Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: German Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 77: Military Navigation Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: German Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Military Navigation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Military Navigation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 83: Italian Military Navigation Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 84: Military Navigation Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Military Navigation in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Military Navigation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 89: Military Navigation Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Military Navigation Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Military Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Military Navigation Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Military Navigation Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 95: Military Navigation Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Spanish Military Navigation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Military Navigation Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 101: Russian Military Navigation Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 108: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Military Navigation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Military Navigation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Military Navigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Military Navigation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 122: Military Navigation Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Military Navigation Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Military Navigation Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Military Navigation Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Military Navigation Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 128: Military Navigation Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Indian Military Navigation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Military Navigation Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Military Navigation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Military Navigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 135: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Military Navigation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Military Navigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 140: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Military Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Navigation Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Military Navigation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Military Navigation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Military Navigation Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 149: Latin American Military Navigation Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 150: Military Navigation Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Military Navigation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Military Navigation Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Military Navigation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Military Navigation Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 155: Argentinean Military Navigation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 156: Military Navigation Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Military Navigation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Military Navigation Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Military Navigation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Brazilian Military Navigation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Military Navigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Military Navigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Military Navigation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Military Navigation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 167: Military Navigation Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Military Navigation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Military Navigation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 173: Rest of Latin America Military Navigation Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Military Navigation Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Military Navigation Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Military Navigation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 182: Military Navigation Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Military Navigation Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 185: Military Navigation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Military Navigation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Military
Navigation Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 188: Military Navigation Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Military Navigation Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military
Navigation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Military Navigation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Military Navigation Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Military Navigation Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 194: Israeli Military Navigation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 195: Military Navigation Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Israeli Military Navigation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Military Navigation Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Military Navigation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Military Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 200: Saudi Arabian Military Navigation Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 201: Military Navigation Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Military Navigation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Military Navigation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Military Navigation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Military Navigation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Military Navigation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 207: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Military Navigation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Military Navigation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Military Navigation Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 212: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Middle East: A
Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Military Navigation Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Military Navigation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Military Navigation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Military Navigation Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: Military Navigation Market in US$ Million in Africa
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 218: African Military Navigation Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 219: African Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Military Navigation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Military Navigation Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Military Navigation Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
COBHAM PLC
ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
GE AVIATION
GARMIN INTERNATIONAL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
KVH INDUSTRIES
LORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMS
MOOG
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
RAYTHEON COMPANY
ROCKWELL COLLINS
SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE
THALES GROUP
TRIMBLE NAVIGATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799130/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article