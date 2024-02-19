Global Military Navigation Market Set to Achieve $15.9 Million by 2027, with China's Market on a Steady Rise

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Navigation: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Military Navigation estimated at US$11.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Military Navigation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Million by the year 2027.

In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

  • Cobham
  • Esterline Technologies Corporation
  • Garmin International, Inc
  • GE Aviation
  • Honeywell International, Inc
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
  • KVH Industries, Inc
  • LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems
  • Moog, Inc
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc
  • Safran Electronics & Defense
  • Thales Group
  • Trimble Navigation Ltd.

