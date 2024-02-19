Global Military Navigation Market Set to Achieve $15.9 Million by 2027, with China's Market on a Steady Rise

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Navigation: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Military Navigation estimated at US$11.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Military Navigation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Million by the year 2027.



In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Cobham

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Garmin International, Inc

GE Aviation

Honeywell International, Inc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

KVH Industries, Inc

LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems

Moog, Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc

Safran Electronics & Defense

Thales Group

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Military Navigation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

