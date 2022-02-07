Global Military Products Awarded 5-Year Contract for Special Ammunition and Weapon Systems

We are very grateful and humbled that GMP will continue doing this important work for the Army. Over the past 10 years, the GMP Team has assembled the most qualified and experienced manufacturers and suppliers of NATO and Former Soviet Bloc defense items from around the world. We are proud to be the industry leader for sourcing and delivering special ammunition and weapon systems.

In addition to supplying SAWS products, Global Military Products performs systems contracting and engineering services for various munitions, weapon systems, and military vehicles.

Global Ordnance attributes much of their successful growth to their ability to attract and retain qualified talent and is always looking for the next addition to their team. If you are an experienced program manager, engineer, or program finance professional and are interested in applying, email your resume to [email protected].

