The radar market has evolved from a threat indication system to an active protection system, the evolutions in the radar technology market has helped increase the capabilities of systems. The integration of platforms in modern battlefield systems have increased the role of radar in combat, the application areas of radar include C4ISR, Air Defense Systems and Electronic Warfare, to name a few. The investment into these integrated platforms helps in improving the troop morale and inducing psychological fear in the enemy troops.

The Military Radar report has been segmented into four main segments, namely region wise, platform wise, application wise and radar type. The Global market is estimated to grow to USD 16 Billion in 2027 at an estimated CAGR growth rate of 2.7%. The cumulative market is expected to account to more than USD 100 Billion.

The report titled "Global Military Radar Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report covers these technologies in detailed in a separate chapter, other upcoming technologies include 3D printed Radar parts, Nano Pores and Cognitive Radar.

The in-depth coverage of the report across sections are:

Current Market in Global Military Radar: This sections covers the main radars which are operational across the bandwidth, the available bandwidths and the various radar classifications.

Market Technologies: This section deals with the upcoming technologies that are expected to affect the Military radar market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: The report has been segmented as Application Wise, region wise, platform wise and Type wise. The market forecast chapter uses these segmentations to understand the future market potential of this market.

Market Analysis: This section deals with the key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape this market during the forecast period. The increased need for securitization of defense assets is one of the key driver for this market. The Porter's five forces and the PEST Analysis is covered in this section.

Market Forecast: This section cover the market forecast until 2027, the market forecast section is segmented into 4 which are the Application Wise, region wise, platform wise and Type wise. These are further sub segmented in the chapter.



Events Based Forecast: There are two scenarios which have been analysed, apart from the market forecast covered in the previous section. The main factors which expected to the affect the market have been identified and the dynamics of those factors and its impact on the overall market have been analysed in this section.



Company Profiles: The top manufacturers of the military communication equipment market have been identified and a detailed profiling of around 13 players have been covered in this section. Each profiling includes the revenues, recent contracts, strategic alliances, projects completed and SWOT analysis.



Scope:

The report covers all aspects of Military Radar systems, the report covers the platform, namely the Air Based, Ground Based, Naval Based and Space Based radars in detailed. The next segmentation is the region wise segmentation which are sub segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Rest of the World. The other two segments are by type and by application. The forecast period of the report is from 2019-2027.



Reasons to Buy:

The key trends in the military radar market have been analysed in detailed, the Events Based Forecast chapter encompasses the possible market fluctuations.

The market dynamics, which are the market driver, restraints and challenges have been covered in detailed.

The technology chapter cover the future technologies which could impact the market, the disruptive technologies like the Quantum Radar and the enablers like Cognitive Radar have been covered in detailed in this chapter.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of key players in the market and their recent contracts, alliances and SWOT.

Identify the major sub segments which has higher growth potential compared to the other segments in the market.

Make correct business decisions by understanding the developments in the sub segment level that are expected to drive the future market.

