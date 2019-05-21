Global Military Radars Industry
May 21, 2019, 17:02 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Military Radars in US$ Million by the following Platforms: Land, Air, Naval, and Space.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361259/?utm_source=PRN
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Applied Radar, Inc.
- BAE Systems plc
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Harris Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361259/?utm_source=PRN
MILITARY RADARS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Land
Air
Naval (includes Sonar-based Systems)
Space
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Radars: The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and 21st Century
A Quick Review of Major Trends & Drivers
Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Growth Opportunities in the Radars Market
The U.S. & Europe Once Again Emerge to Drive Global Military Spending in 2018
Table 1: Mounting Tensions Between NATO & Russia Pushes Up Defense Spending Growth in Europe: Military Spending (in US$ Million) in NATO Countries for the Years 2015, 2016 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending
Table 2: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly Spur Growth in the Radars Market: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion ) for the Years 2
through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging Countries
Table 3: Declining Share of Military Spending as % of GDP in Developed Markets Highlights Decelerating YoY Spending Growth: Comparison of Military Spending as % of GDP in Developed Countries Vs Developing Countries for the Years 2010 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Market
Focus on Building Military Strength to Manage Unsettled Borders to Benefit Proactive Radar Based Warfare Strategies & Techniques
Table 4: Global Fleet of Naval Vehicles (in Units) by Country for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Fleet of Military Land Vehicles (in Units) by Type for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Military Airforce Fleet (in Units) by Type for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for Stable Defense Spending Growth
Table 7: Definite Signs of Strengthening GDP Recovery from the Hitherto Persistent Stagnation Bodes Well for Favorable Military & Defense Spending in the Coming Years: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2
to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Military & Increasing Use of IT in Military Operations Expands the Role of Radars
Table 8: IT Spending in the Military Sector & The Resulting Growing Value of Battlespace Awareness Drives Demand for Radars as a Technology Well Suited for Real-Time Information Acquisition for Tactical Combat: Global Annual Military Spending on IT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2022, and 2027 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Missile Guidance: A Key Application Area of Military Radars
Table 9: Growing Missile Production Activity Expands the Business Opportunity for Military Radars: Global Cumulative Production Volume (in Units) and Value (in US$ Billion) of Missiles for the Period 2018-2035
Importance of Radars Grows in Military Surveillance & Reconnaissance Applications
Table 10: With Surveillance & Reconnaissance Being Essential Tools in Combat, Radars Will Remain Pivotal to Combat Communications, Command and Control and Communications (C3), and ISR Applications: Global Military Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Radar Based Navigation of Military Unmanned Vehicles Grows in Popularity and Importance
Table 11: Increased Spending on Military Robotics in the Age of Drone War to Benefit Demand for Military Radars: Global Spending on Military Robotics (in US$ Million) for the Years 2012, 2017, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Increased Budgets Allocated Towards UAV Procurement Against the Backdrop of Persistent Surveillance & Reconnaissance Missions to Benefit Demand for Radars: Global UAV Procurement Budgets and R&D Budgets (in US$ Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Anti-Radar Materials: A Threat to Radar Systems
Table 13: Growing Emphasis on "Defensive Electronic Countermeasures" Steps Up Challenges for Radar Based Military Weapons and Equipment: Global Anti-Drone Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
International Military Modernization Efforts to Spur Growth Potential
Radar Technology Innovation to Spur Growth in the Market
Cognitive Radar: The Emerging Future of Intelligent Military Radar
Cognitive Capability Powers Electronic Warfare Solutions
Advancements in Radar Technology to Benefit Market Growth
Target Recognition and Tracking Algorithms in Radar Applications
Multiple and Small Antennas Gain Significance in Military Applications
Hard to Detect and Low Power Ultra-wideband Technology Primarily Intended for Military Applications
Through-the-wall Radar Imaging Provides Situational Awareness with High Resolution Imaging as the Battlefield Spreads to Urban Areas
Compressive Sensing Approach Provides Accurate Waveform Representation with Reduced Data Samples
Separation of Transmitter and Receiver in Bistatic and Multistatic Radar Systems Reduces Sensitivity to Stealth Technology
Signal Processing Enables Radar Systems to Meet Increasing Bandwidth and Performance Requirements
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Principles of RADAR
Reflection
Radar Equation
Polarization
Interference
Noise
Clutter
Jamming
Radar Signal Processing
Distance Measurement
Transit Time
Frequency Modulation
Speed Measurement
Plot and Track Extraction
Reduction of Interference Effects
Radar Engineering
Antenna Design
Parabolic Reflector
Slotted Waveguide
Radar Modulators
Radar Frequency Bands
Radar Roles and Functions
Weather-Sensing Radar Systems
Air Traffic Control and Navigation
Detection and Search Radars
Threat Radars
Battlefield and Reconnaissance Radar
Missile Guidance Systems
Space and Range Instrumentation Radar Systems
PC Radar Technology
Radar Types
3D Radar
Millimeter Cloud Radar
Imaging Radar
Incoherent Scatter
SCR-270 Radar
Multistatic Radar
Planar Array Radar
Precision Approach Radar
Low Probability of Intercept
HF Radar
Passive Radar
X-Band Radar
Continuous-Wave Radar
Radar Gun
Doppler Radar
Basic Concept
Application in Weather Radar
Doppler Radar Tower
Pulse-Doppler Radar
Signal Demodulation
Underlying Principle
Range Ambiguity
Application Considerations
Moving Targets
Phased Array Radars (PAR)
Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)
AESA Vs PESA
AESA Radars
Airborne Systems
Sea and Ground-based Systems
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
CODALTEC Launches Range of Surface Surveillance Radars
LIG Nex1 Releases Short Range Air Defense Radar
BAE Systems Introduces iMOTR™
Thales Launches Ground Fire Multifunction Radar Systems
Thales Unveils TRAC NG Radar
Thales Releases Dual-Axis Multi-Beam Radar, NS200
Thales Launches Compact 3D Tactical Ground Master 60 Radar
Leonardo-Finmeccanica Launches 360 Degree Airborne Radar
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Indra and Lockheed Martin Sign Heads of Agreement
Norautron Inks Framework Agreement with Saab
Hensoldt Acquires Kelvin Hughes
Raytheon and Lockheed Collaborate with Japanese Partners
Raytheon Bags a Contract for Developing 3DELRR System
Lockheed Martin Bags a Contract to Offer Radar Threat System
Rada Receives Order for Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars
IAI Elta Receives Order for MADR from Czech Republic Govt.
US ARL Inks Collaborative Agreement with Raytheon
Saab Enters into Cooperation Agreement with ERA
Telephonics Receives a Contract from Saab
BAE Systems to Upgrade Australian Radar Network
Raytheon Receives Contract for Developing EASR
LONGBOW Bags Contract for Upgrading FCR
Raytheon Receives a Contract from US Navy for ROTHR Program
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Applied Radar, Inc. (USA)
BAE Systems plc (UK)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
Harris Corporation (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Leonardo DRS (USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
MACOM (USA)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (UK)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Reutech Radar Systems (South Africa)
Rockwell Collins (USA)
Saab Group (Sweden)
Telephonics Corporation (USA)
Terma A/S (Denmark)
Thales Group (France)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analysis of Military Radars by Platform
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Land Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Land Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Air Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Air Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Naval Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Naval Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Naval Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Space Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Space Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: US Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: US 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
ISTAR Radar Market Poised for Strong Growth in Europe
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Germany, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Germany, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Germany, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3a. GERMANY
Market Analysis
Table 41: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: German Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3b. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3c. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3d. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Rise in Defense Spending Expected to Trigger Asia-Pacific Market for ISR Radars
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. CHINA
Market Analysis
Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growing Security Threats Drive Demand for Military Radar Systems in India
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: South Korean Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Algeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Middle East & African Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Algeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Algeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Middle East & African Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. ALGERIA
Market Analysis
Table 69: Algerian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Algerian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. SAUDI ARABIA
Market Analysis
Table 71: Saudi Arabian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Saudi Arabian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Market Analysis
Table 73: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: UAE Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Rest of Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of Middle East & African Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Brazil, Chile and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Latin American Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Brazil, Chile and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Chile and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Latin American Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 83: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Brazilian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. CHILE
Market Analysis
Table 85: Chilean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Chilean Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86) The United States (33) Canada (5) Japan (2) Europe (34) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361259/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article