Global Military Radars Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Military Radars in US$ Million by the following Platforms: Land, Air, Naval, and Space.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Applied Radar, Inc.

- BAE Systems plc

- FLIR Systems, Inc.

- Harris Corporation

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Indra Sistemas, S.A.







MILITARY RADARS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Land

Air

Naval (includes Sonar-based Systems)

Space



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Radars: The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and 21st Century

A Quick Review of Major Trends & Drivers

Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Growth Opportunities in the Radars Market

The U.S. & Europe Once Again Emerge to Drive Global Military Spending in 2018

Table 1: Mounting Tensions Between NATO & Russia Pushes Up Defense Spending Growth in Europe: Military Spending (in US$ Million) in NATO Countries for the Years 2015, 2016 & 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending

Table 2: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly Spur Growth in the Radars Market: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion ) for the Years 2

through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging Countries

Table 3: Declining Share of Military Spending as % of GDP in Developed Markets Highlights Decelerating YoY Spending Growth: Comparison of Military Spending as % of GDP in Developed Countries Vs Developing Countries for the Years 2010 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Market

Focus on Building Military Strength to Manage Unsettled Borders to Benefit Proactive Radar Based Warfare Strategies & Techniques

Table 4: Global Fleet of Naval Vehicles (in Units) by Country for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Fleet of Military Land Vehicles (in Units) by Type for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Military Airforce Fleet (in Units) by Type for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for Stable Defense Spending Growth

Table 7: Definite Signs of Strengthening GDP Recovery from the Hitherto Persistent Stagnation Bodes Well for Favorable Military & Defense Spending in the Coming Years: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2

to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Military & Increasing Use of IT in Military Operations Expands the Role of Radars

Table 8: IT Spending in the Military Sector & The Resulting Growing Value of Battlespace Awareness Drives Demand for Radars as a Technology Well Suited for Real-Time Information Acquisition for Tactical Combat: Global Annual Military Spending on IT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2022, and 2027 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Missile Guidance: A Key Application Area of Military Radars

Table 9: Growing Missile Production Activity Expands the Business Opportunity for Military Radars: Global Cumulative Production Volume (in Units) and Value (in US$ Billion) of Missiles for the Period 2018-2035

Importance of Radars Grows in Military Surveillance & Reconnaissance Applications

Table 10: With Surveillance & Reconnaissance Being Essential Tools in Combat, Radars Will Remain Pivotal to Combat Communications, Command and Control and Communications (C3), and ISR Applications: Global Military Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Radar Based Navigation of Military Unmanned Vehicles Grows in Popularity and Importance

Table 11: Increased Spending on Military Robotics in the Age of Drone War to Benefit Demand for Military Radars: Global Spending on Military Robotics (in US$ Million) for the Years 2012, 2017, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Increased Budgets Allocated Towards UAV Procurement Against the Backdrop of Persistent Surveillance & Reconnaissance Missions to Benefit Demand for Radars: Global UAV Procurement Budgets and R&D Budgets (in US$ Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Anti-Radar Materials: A Threat to Radar Systems

Table 13: Growing Emphasis on "Defensive Electronic Countermeasures" Steps Up Challenges for Radar Based Military Weapons and Equipment: Global Anti-Drone Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

International Military Modernization Efforts to Spur Growth Potential

Radar Technology Innovation to Spur Growth in the Market

Cognitive Radar: The Emerging Future of Intelligent Military Radar

Cognitive Capability Powers Electronic Warfare Solutions

Advancements in Radar Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Target Recognition and Tracking Algorithms in Radar Applications

Multiple and Small Antennas Gain Significance in Military Applications

Hard to Detect and Low Power Ultra-wideband Technology Primarily Intended for Military Applications

Through-the-wall Radar Imaging Provides Situational Awareness with High Resolution Imaging as the Battlefield Spreads to Urban Areas

Compressive Sensing Approach Provides Accurate Waveform Representation with Reduced Data Samples

Separation of Transmitter and Receiver in Bistatic and Multistatic Radar Systems Reduces Sensitivity to Stealth Technology

Signal Processing Enables Radar Systems to Meet Increasing Bandwidth and Performance Requirements

Market Outlook





2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

Principles of RADAR

Reflection

Radar Equation

Polarization

Interference

Noise

Clutter

Jamming

Radar Signal Processing

Distance Measurement

Transit Time

Frequency Modulation

Speed Measurement

Plot and Track Extraction

Reduction of Interference Effects

Radar Engineering

Antenna Design

Parabolic Reflector

Slotted Waveguide

Radar Modulators

Radar Frequency Bands

Radar Roles and Functions

Weather-Sensing Radar Systems

Air Traffic Control and Navigation

Detection and Search Radars

Threat Radars

Battlefield and Reconnaissance Radar

Missile Guidance Systems

Space and Range Instrumentation Radar Systems

PC Radar Technology

Radar Types

3D Radar

Millimeter Cloud Radar

Imaging Radar

Incoherent Scatter

SCR-270 Radar

Multistatic Radar

Planar Array Radar

Precision Approach Radar

Low Probability of Intercept

HF Radar

Passive Radar

X-Band Radar

Continuous-Wave Radar

Radar Gun

Doppler Radar

Basic Concept

Application in Weather Radar

Doppler Radar Tower

Pulse-Doppler Radar

Signal Demodulation

Underlying Principle

Range Ambiguity

Application Considerations

Moving Targets

Phased Array Radars (PAR)

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

AESA Vs PESA

AESA Radars

Airborne Systems

Sea and Ground-based Systems





3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



CODALTEC Launches Range of Surface Surveillance Radars

LIG Nex1 Releases Short Range Air Defense Radar

BAE Systems Introduces iMOTR™

Thales Launches Ground Fire Multifunction Radar Systems

Thales Unveils TRAC NG Radar

Thales Releases Dual-Axis Multi-Beam Radar, NS200

Thales Launches Compact 3D Tactical Ground Master 60 Radar

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Launches 360 Degree Airborne Radar





4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Indra and Lockheed Martin Sign Heads of Agreement

Norautron Inks Framework Agreement with Saab

Hensoldt Acquires Kelvin Hughes

Raytheon and Lockheed Collaborate with Japanese Partners

Raytheon Bags a Contract for Developing 3DELRR System

Lockheed Martin Bags a Contract to Offer Radar Threat System

Rada Receives Order for Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars

IAI Elta Receives Order for MADR from Czech Republic Govt.

US ARL Inks Collaborative Agreement with Raytheon

Saab Enters into Cooperation Agreement with ERA

Telephonics Receives a Contract from Saab

BAE Systems to Upgrade Australian Radar Network

Raytheon Receives Contract for Developing EASR

LONGBOW Bags Contract for Upgrading FCR

Raytheon Receives a Contract from US Navy for ROTHR Program





5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Applied Radar, Inc. (USA)

BAE Systems plc (UK)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)

Harris Corporation (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Leonardo DRS (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

MACOM (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (UK)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Reutech Radar Systems (South Africa)

Rockwell Collins (USA)

Saab Group (Sweden)

Telephonics Corporation (USA)

Terma A/S (Denmark)

Thales Group (France)





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis of Military Radars by Platform

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Land Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Land Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Air Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Air Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Naval Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Naval Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Naval Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Space Platform by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Space Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: US Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



Market Analysis

Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

ISTAR Radar Market Poised for Strong Growth in Europe

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Germany, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Germany, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Germany, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3a. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 41: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: German Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3b. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3c. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3d. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rise in Defense Spending Expected to Trigger Asia-Pacific Market for ISR Radars

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growing Security Threats Drive Demand for Military Radar Systems in India

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: South Korean Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Algeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Middle East & African Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Algeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Algeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Middle East & African Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. ALGERIA

Market Analysis

Table 69: Algerian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Algerian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. SAUDI ARABIA

Market Analysis

Table 71: Saudi Arabian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Saudi Arabian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Market Analysis

Table 73: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: UAE Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Middle East & African Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Brazil, Chile and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Latin American Historic Review for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Brazil, Chile and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Chile and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Latin American Historic Review for Military Radars by Platform - Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Military Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Land, Air, Naval and Space Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 83: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Brazilian Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. CHILE

Market Analysis

Table 85: Chilean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Chilean Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Military Radars Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86) The United States (33) Canada (5) Japan (2) Europe (34) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

