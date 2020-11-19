Global Military Robotic and Autonomous (RAS) Systems Markets, 2019-2020 & 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Robotic and Autonomous (RAS) Systems Market: Focus on Platform (Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Unmanned Ground and Robotic Systems, and Unmanned Maritime Systems), Operation Mode, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military robotic and autonomous systems market report shows a significant growth in the market. The military robotic and autonomous systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.75% based on market value during the forecast period 2020-2025.

However, the demand for military robotic and autonomous systems by value is expected to grow due to the demand for modernization of military platforms with the rise in defense spending. The growing interest toward replacing robotics platform with soldiers for dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks is another key factor for driving the demand for robotic and autonomous systems. Additionally, advancement in the field of artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors, and navigation is another factor propelling the market of military robotic and autonomous systems market.

Scope of the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market

The global military robotic and autonomous systems market report provides detailed market information for segmentation such as platform type, mode of operation, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the military robotic and autonomous systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.

The military robotic and autonomous systems market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Companies in the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market

BAE Systems

Boeing

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR System

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Defense

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RedSquared (RE2) Robotics

Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Snapshot

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Growing Use of Unmanned Systems for Crucial Military Operations.

1.2.2 Rising Defense Budgets

1.2.3 Increasing Military Modernization Programs

1.3 Market Restraints

1.3.1 Lack of Reliability on the Use of Autonomous Systems

1.3.2 Susceptibility of Cyberthreats to Robotic Systems

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Increasing Innovations in the Field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.4.2 Rising Budget Allocations for Unmanned Systems

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 New Product Launches

2.1.2 Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Mergers

2.1.3 Contracts

2.1.4 Investments

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.1.1 Patents (by Country), 2017-2020

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Technological Advancements

3.3.1 Integrating 3D Printing in Unmanned Systems

3.3.2 Advanced Sensors and Processors

3.3.3 Hybrid Power Systems

3.3.4 Cloud Computing-Based Services for Military UAVs

3.3.5 Sense and Avoid Technology

3.3.6 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.4 Product Mapping

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Military RAS Market

3.6 Major Military Programs

3.6.1 Major Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Programs:

3.7 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market (by Platform), 2019-2025

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems

5.1.1.1 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs

5.1.1.2 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs

5.1.1.3 Unmanned Combat Aircraft Vehicles (UCAVs)

5.1.1.4 Unmanned Helicopters

5.1.1.5 Small UAVs

5.1.1.6 Loitering Munition UAVs

5.1.2 Unmanned Ground and Robotic Systems

5.1.2.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.1.2.2 Robots

5.1.2.3 Humanoid Robots

5.1.3 Unmanned Maritime Systems

5.1.3.1 Autonomous Surface Vehicles

5.1.3.2 Autonomous Underground Vehicles

6 Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market (by Operation Mode), 2019-2025

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems

6.1.1.1 Autonomous

6.1.1.2 Semi-Autonomous

6.1.1.3 Tethered/Wired

6.1.2 Unmanned Ground and Robotic Systems

6.1.2.1 Autonomous

6.1.2.2 Semi-Autonomous

6.1.3 Unmanned Maritime Systems

6.1.3.1 Autonomous

6.1.3.2 Semi-Autonomous

7 Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market (by Application), 2019-2025

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

7.1.2 Combat Operation

7.1.3 Target Acquisition

7.1.4 Logistics

7.1.5 Mine Clearance, EOD, and CBRN

7.1.6 Infantry Support

7.1.7 Others

8 Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market (by Region), 2019-2025

8.1 Market Overview

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Role in Global Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems Market

9.3 Financials

9.4 SWOT Analysis

10 Research Scope and Methodology

10.1 Scope of the Report

10.2 Global Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Market Research Methodology

