Global Military Robotic and Autonomous System Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Market is Proliferated by AI, and its Integration with Military RAS has the Potential to Change Future Warfare

In 2022, the global military RAS market was valued at $17,575.1 million and is expected to reach $19,794.0 million by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.10% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The growth in the global military RAS market is proliferated by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), and its integration with military RAS has the potential to change future warfare. It will help in reducing endangering risks to soldiers, air forces, and marines that possibly result in a generation of less expensive manned systems.

The U.S., Russia, and China are the prominent competitors in the advancement of military robotic and autonomous systems. Military of key countries with high defense spending across the globe are focusing on strategies that articulate near-, mid-, and long-term priorities of their forces.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The market demand for military RAS is expected to propel over the forecast period 2023-2033 due to its capabilities to serve across various applications such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat operations, target acquisitions, and infantry support. The use of military RAS in high-risk missions such as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), route clearance, obstacle breaching, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) will further increase revenue generation and bring in the advancement of technology.

Several countries are spending heftily on research and development to design and develop attack drones. Various countries are acquiring drones from the U.S. and Israel to study the drones and then indigenously develop these drones to support their armed forces. Such drones are anticipated to enhance the deterrent power of the country's self-defense force. For instance, in June 2022, Japan planned to develop unmanned aircraft that would fly and support manned fighter aircraft. This is expected to strengthen the defense of Japan's airspace and deter attacks.

The rising initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms and increased adaption rate among countries are propelling production and reducing the price of military robotic and autonomous systems. The potential new operational concepts will help to saturate an operational area with small autonomous systems that force an adversary to move, be detected, and be targeted by friendly forces.

Industry Impacts

The global military RAS market is expected to cater to an increase in global defense expenditure. Growing demand for several military applications in hazardous and complex environments is supporting the procurement of military RAS in the armed forces.

Military RAS manufacturers are anticipated to enhance payload and propulsion systems, which will result in improved operational capabilities and a shorter development cycle time. The improving economic conditions of the emerging economies, as well as the rising cross-border infiltration, terrorism, and geopolitical instability, led to creating the demand for military RAS, which can safeguard a nation's territory.

Many emerging countries, such as India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, are looking to implement a layered approach to attacks by deploying unmanned aircraft systems for surveillance, target acquisition, and counter aerial threats from hostile nations and terrorist outfits.

As the situation of global tension and instability rises, many emerging countries could increase their military spending on acquiring military robotic and autonomous systems. Consequently, it provides an opportunity for established defense contractors to supply military robotic and autonomous systems to safeguard these nations.

North America is a leading region in terms of military RAS manufacturing due to the presence of key military RAS providers such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing military budget of the U.S. and Canada. Perceptions of the advent of asymmetrical warfare integrated into modern combat are propelling the North America military RAS market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment aids the reader in understanding the different types of military RAS and their potential globally.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global military RAS market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

The favored strategy for the companies has been contracts, enabling them to strengthen their positions in the global military RAS market. For instance, in March 2022, ideaForge secured a contract for delivering 200 drones that are capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) to the Indian Army. The drones would be delivered over a period of two years.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global military RAS market analyzed and profiled in the study involve military RAS manufacturers.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global military RAS market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the companies' coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

In 2022, the top segment players leading the market included established players providing military RAS, which constituted 70% of the presence in the market. Emerging market participants included startup entities that accounted for approximately 30% of the presence in the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on application, the global military RAS market is expected to be dominated by the target acquisition segment.

Based on platform, the global military RAS market is expected to be dominated by the unmanned aircraft systems segment.

Based on region, the global military RAS market is expected to be dominated by North America .

Recent Developments in the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market

In December 2022 , the U.K. Ministry of Defense awarded the company an initial $158 million (£129 million) contract for the purchase of two types of drones for the troops. The drones that would be bought are 99 Stalker UAVs and 15 Indago UAVs.

, the U.K. Ministry of Defense awarded the company an initial (£129 million) contract for the purchase of two types of drones for the troops. The drones that would be bought are 99 Stalker UAVs and 15 Indago UAVs. In August 2022 , Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a contract worth $14 million to provide its tactical jet drone system, which includes the XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, and X-61A Gremlin, to the U.S. Air Force.

, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a contract worth to provide its tactical jet drone system, which includes the XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, and X-61A Gremlin, to the U.S. Air Force. In October 2022 , Garuda Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems to integrate its Made-in- India drones with the Lockheed Martin Canada CDL System's advanced unmanned aircraft systems software solutions for defense and commercial applications.

Industry Outlook



Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market: An Overview

Current and Emerging Technological Trends

On-going and Upcoming Projects: Major Military Programs

Startup and Investment Landscape

Patent Analysis (2020-2022)

Supply Chain Analysis

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Growing Need for Enhancing Battlefield Situational Awareness

Growing Defense Budget

Rising Demand for Reducing Human Involvement in Battlefield Activities

Generating Mass and Scalable Effects through Human-Machine Teaming

Business Challenges

Evolving Cyberthreats to Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems

Challenges Related to Deployment of Complex Systems and Control Frameworks

Contractor Challenges and Supplier Issues in Final Delivery of Military Robotic and Autonomous Systems

Business Opportunities

Increasing Innovations in the Field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Growing Threat Perception due to Ukraine-Russia Conflict Driving Missile Defense Spending

Business Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Mergers and Acquisitions

Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Role in the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous System Market

Product Portfolio

Business Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Investments, and Contracts

R&D Analysis

Analyst View

Key Market Players

AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

The Boeing Company

Key Unmanned Maritime Systems Market Players

AutoNaut Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ECA Group

Saildrone, Inc.

Key Unmanned Ground and Robotic System Market Players

Milrem AS (Milrem Robotics)

Israel Aerospace Industries

Hanwha Defense

