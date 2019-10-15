Global Military Truck Market to 2027: Opportunities in Customization of Trucks and Technology Used & Electrically Powered Military Trucks
Oct 15, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Truck Market by Application (Cargo/logistics, Troop, Utility), Axle (4x4, 6x6, 8x8), propulsion (Electric, Gasoline, Diesel), Truck (Light, Medium, Heavy), Transmission (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military truck market is projected to reach 20,171 units by 2027 from 15,677 units in 2019
North America is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to several developments in the US and Canada. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market by 2027. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by a significant demand for military trucks in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
The market growth in the region can also be attributed to increased investments by countries to strengthen their defense forces and homeland security. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), 3 of the top 5 arms importers in the world are based in the Asia Pacific region.
The military truck market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the military truck market are Oshkosh Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), IVECO S.p.A., (Italy), TATRA TRUCKS A.S., (Czech Republic), Arquus (France), Textron Inc., (US), General Dynamics (US), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan). Oshkosh Corporation (US) adopted organic strategies to retain its leading position in the military truck market.
For instance, in 2015, Oshkosh received a contract from the US Department of Defense for supplying light-payload tactical wheeled vehicles for it's Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) program.
The 8-year long USD 6.7 billion worth contract was awarded for supplying 17,000 technologically enhanced vehicles and offering their sustaining services. In February 2019, the US Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) placed an order for 354 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A1P2 trucks and trailers at a value of USD 75 million to Oshkosh Defense.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Military Truck Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
4.2 North America is the Fastest Growing Military Truck Market By 2027
4.3 Military Truck Market, By Truck Type and Application
4.4 Military Truck Market, By Application
4.5 Military Truck Market, By Axle Configuration
4.6 Military Truck Market, By Propulsion Type
4.7 Military Truck Market, By Truck Type
4.8 Military Truck Market, By Transmission Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Mobility and Multi-Purpose Solution for Transportation
5.2.1.2 Increasing Military Troops/Cargo
5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Military Equipment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Use of Robots in Military
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Customization of Trucks and Technology Used
5.2.3.2 Electrically Powered Military Trucks
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Raw Material Price Fluctuations
5.2.5 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.2.6 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Military Truck Manufacturers
5.4 Military Truck Market, Scenarios (2019-2027)
5.4.1 Military Truck Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.4.2 Military Truck Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.4.3 Military Truck Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Overview
6.2.1 Rise of Electric Military Vehicles
6.2.2 Robotic Trucks in Military
6.2.3 Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Powered Military Trucks
6.3 Porters Five Forces
6.4 Macro indicator Analysis
6.4.1 Growth of Military Truck Market
6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)
6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)
6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)
6.4.5 Macro indicators Influencing the Military Truck Market, Top 3 Countries
6.4.5.1 Germany
6.4.5.2 US
6.4.5.3 China
7 Military Truck Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.2 Assumptions
7.3 Cargo/Logistics Carrier
7.3.1 Rising Demand for Transporting Cargo and Logistics Will Drive the Market
7.4 Troop Carrier
7.4.1 Continuous Growth of Military Personnel in the US, Russia, China, and Other Countries Will Impact the Demand for Military Trucks
7.5 Utility
7.5.1 Rising Requirement of Ambulances, Fuel Tankers, Dump Trucks in Remote Areas Will Increase the Demand for Military Utility Trucks
7.6 Market Leaders
8 Military Truck Market, By Truck Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.2 Assumptions
8.3 Light Truck
8.3.1 Rising Focus on High Performance Lightweight Trucks for Logistics and Patrolling Will Drive the Overall Market
8.4 Medium Truck
8.4.1 Capabilities of Medium Trucks to Transport Cargo Hauling, Carrying, Or Winching Have Increased the Demand Significantly
8.5 Heavy Truck
8.5.1 Usage of Heavy-Duty Trucks in Various Special Applications Drives the Overall Market Growth
8.6 Market Leaders
9 Military Truck Market, By Axle Configuration
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.2 Assumptions
9.3 4x4
9.3.1 Rising Demand for Light Military Trucks Will Fuel the Growth of 4x4
9.4 6x6
9.4.1 Increasing Troop Size and Defense Budget Will Fuel the Demand for 6x6 Military Trucks
9.5 8x8
9.5.1 Demand for Modular Multi-Wheeled Trucks in Military Will Drive the Market
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Rising Demand for Special Superstructure Trucks for All Terrain Increases the Growth of Military Trucks
9.7 Market Leaders
10 Military Truck Market, By Propulsion Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.2 Assumptions
10.3 Electric/Hybrid
10.3.1 Introduction of Electric and Hybrid Components in Military Trucks Can Help Reduce Cost and Improve Performance
10.4 Gasoline
10.4.1 Rising Focus on Low Emission Military Trucks to Minimize Environmental Impact Will Drive the Gasoline Market
10.5 Diesel
10.5.1 High Power Generation Capacity Makes A Diesel Engine Suitable for Pulling Heavy Load Applications
10.6 Market Leaders
11 Military Truck Market, By Transmission Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.2 Assumptions
11.3 Automatic Transmission
11.3.1 Automatic Transmission is Beneficial for Long-Haul Transportation in Military Trucks
11.4 Semi-Automatic Transmission
11.4.1 Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient and High-Performance Trucks in Defense Will Boost the Overall Growth
11.5 Manual Transmission
11.5.1 Improved Gas Mileage and Driving Ease Would Increase the Demand for Manual Transmission in Military Trucks
11.6 Market Leaders
12 Military Truck Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Product Comparison Mapping, By Key Competitors
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6 Business Strategy Excellence
13.7 Winners vs. Losers
13.8 Competitive Scenario
13.8.1 Partnerships/Contracts, 2017-2019
13.8.2 Acquisition
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Oshkosh Corporation
14.2 General Dynamics Corporation
14.3 Rheinmetall AG
14.4 Textron Inc.
14.5 Tata Motors
14.6 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
14.7 Arquus
14.8 IVECO
14.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
14.10 Hyundai Rotem
14.11 TATRA TRUCKS A.S
14.12 The Kalyani Group
14.13 Daimler
14.14 Other Key Players
14.14.1 Asia Pacific
14.14.1.1 Ashok Leyland
14.14.1.2 Hanwha Corporation
14.14.1.3 Ordnance Factory Board
14.14.2 Europe
14.14.2.1 Nexter Group
14.14.2.2 Bae Systems PLC
14.14.2.3 Volat
14.14.2.4 Rba Automotive Holding PLC.
14.14.2.5 Kamaz PTC
14.14.3 North America
14.14.3.1 AM General
14.14.3.2 Lockheed Martin
14.14.4 Middle East
14.14.4.1 IMI Systems
14.14.5 Rest of the World
14.14.5.1 Paramount Group
