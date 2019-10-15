Global Military Truck Market to 2027: Opportunities in Customization of Trucks and Technology Used & Electrically Powered Military Trucks

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Truck Market by Application (Cargo/logistics, Troop, Utility), Axle (4x4, 6x6, 8x8), propulsion (Electric, Gasoline, Diesel), Truck (Light, Medium, Heavy), Transmission (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military truck market is projected to reach 20,171 units by 2027 from 15,677 units in 2019

North America is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to several developments in the US and Canada. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market by 2027. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by a significant demand for military trucks in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.



The market growth in the region can also be attributed to increased investments by countries to strengthen their defense forces and homeland security. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), 3 of the top 5 arms importers in the world are based in the Asia Pacific region.



The military truck market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the military truck market are Oshkosh Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), IVECO S.p.A., (Italy), TATRA TRUCKS A.S., (Czech Republic), Arquus (France), Textron Inc., (US), General Dynamics (US), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan). Oshkosh Corporation (US) adopted organic strategies to retain its leading position in the military truck market.



For instance, in 2015, Oshkosh received a contract from the US Department of Defense for supplying light-payload tactical wheeled vehicles for it's Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) program.

The 8-year long USD 6.7 billion worth contract was awarded for supplying 17,000 technologically enhanced vehicles and offering their sustaining services. In February 2019, the US Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) placed an order for 354 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A1P2 trucks and trailers at a value of USD 75 million to Oshkosh Defense.

