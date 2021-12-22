Global Military UAV Market and Technology Forecast to 2029: How Military UAV Tech is Used Today to Add Real Value

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military UAV - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military UAV technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2021 - 2029 in the defense industry. It also examines military UAV markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Throughout the report, it shows how military UAV Tech is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of new military UAV tech in the defense industry.

In this report, the publisher has classified Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) under major groups and provides forecast figures throughout 2029.

These major groups are:

1. Region

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

2. Technology

Micro or Nano UAVs

Mini UAVs

Medium UAVs

Large UAVs

3. Propulsion

Battery Powered

Fuel Cell

Hybrid Cell

4. Max Take Off Weight (Mtow):

<_5 />

25 - 150 Kilograms

150 Kilograms

5. Range

Very low-cost close-range UAVs

Close-range UAVs

Short-range UAVs

Mid-range UAVs

Endurance UAVs

6. Launching

Automatic Take-Off and Landing

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Vertical Take Off

7. Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance

Combat Operations

8. End User

Army

Air Force

Navy

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview : Snapshot of the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market during 2021-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

: Snapshot of the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market during 2021-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Insights into the technological developments in the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants. Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region. Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Trend Analysis: Key Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region. Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Companies Mentioned

AeroVironment Inc

Aeryon Labs Inc

Airbus Defence & Space

Autel Robotics

BAE Systems

Boeing Co.

CyberAero

DJI

Elbit Systems

Flir

Flyability

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Kespry

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Parrot

Saab

Yuneec

