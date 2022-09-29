Global Military Wearables Market (2022 to 2027) - Integrating Nanotechnology into Military Wearable Subsystems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Wearables Market by End-user (Army, Navy, Air Force), Technology, Wearable Type (Headwear, Eyewear, Wristwear, Hearables, Bodywear) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military wearables market is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2022 to USD 3.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The military wearables market is envisioned to grow on account of the soldier modernization programs undertaken by several nations across the globe. These nations are actively integrating cutting-edge technologies like advanced head mounted displays, body diagnostics sensors, advanced personal clothing, improved navigation & communication devices, and other types of military wearables in their standard soldier equipment list to enhance their combat effectiveness.

The land forces segment is projected to dominate market share in the end-user segment during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the land forces segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period as most of the current generation wearable technologies are designed to enhance the combat effectiveness of land forces as these personnel are often exposed to hazardous working conditions leading to anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of loss of life due to external danger.

The vision & surveillance segment projected to lead military wearables market during forecast period

Based on technology, the video & surveillance segment is projected to lead the military wearables market during the forecast period. The market is also witnessing huge demand for Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) technology-based product. Additionally, advancement in the night vision headwear technologies is also driving the market as these technologies help armed forces carry out critical mission at night or during conditions with low visibility.

Headwear segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022 Based on wearables type, the headwear segment is projected to lead the military wearables market during the forecast period. This segment has been further segmented into eyewear, body wear, hearables, wristwear. There is huge demand due to the integration of the headwear with advanced technology (Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)) is the driven factor for wearables segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The Military Wearables industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Middle East is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The escalating geopolitical tension in the regions has encouraged investments towards the adoption of modern wearable technologies of the soldiers, which favors the growth potential of the market in focus in the regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Military Wearables Market

4.2 Military Wearables Market, by End-user

4.3 Military Wearables Market, by Wearable Type

4.4 Communication & Computing System Military Wearables Market, by Product

4.5 Vision & Surveillance Military Wearables Market, by System

4.6 Military Wearables Market, by Technology

4.7 Military Wearables Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Developing Lightweight and Rugged Wearable Systems

5.2.1.2 Asymmetric Warfare Encourages Adoption of Military Wearable Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Conventional Warfare Systems Preferred Over Advanced Systems in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Supply Chain Disruptions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Developing and Integrating Advanced Technologies to Enhance Current Generation Military Wearable Capabilities

5.2.3.2 Integrating Nanotechnology into Military Wearable Subsystems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Strategic Clarity and Technology Readiness

5.2.4.2 Reducing Weight of Military Wearables Without Compromising on Protection and Combat Performance

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Military Wearables Manufacturers

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Market Ecosystem

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Radiofrequency

5.7.2 Additive Manufacturing

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Smart Clothing

5.8.2 Situation Awareness

5.8.3 Training & Simulation

5.8.4 Exoskeleton

5.8.5 Wearable Batteries & Energy Harvesters

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.10 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.11 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Aerospace Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Individual Situational Awareness: Delivering Decisions at All Command Levels

6.3.2 AR and VR for Training and Simulation

6.3.3 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

6.3.4 Mobile User Objective System: Cell Phone-Like Capability for Software-Defined Radios

6.3.5 Near Field Communication

6.3.6 Smart Clothing

6.3.7 Micro-Electromechanical Systems and Nanotechnology

6.3.8 Next-Generation Sensor Systems

6.3.9 IoT-based Wearables

6.3.10 Smart Batteries

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Implementation of Industry 4.0

6.4.2 Advancements in Supply Chain for Military Wearables Manufacturing

6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Military Wearables Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Land Forces

7.2.1 Adoption of Wearables to Enhance Night Combat and Load-Carrying Capabilities of Land Soldiers

7.3 Airborne Forces

7.3.1 AR-based Helmets Usage by Fighter Pilots for Better Situational Awareness

7.4 Naval Forces

7.4.1 Health Monitoring Wearable Devices Usage for Naval Forces

8 Military Wearables Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vision & Surveillance

8.2.1 Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

8.2.1.1 Head-Mounted Displays

8.2.1.1.1 Adoption of HMDs with AR in Airborne Forces

8.2.1.2 Smart Glasses

8.2.1.2.1 Smart Glasses Integrated with 3D Stereoscopic Displays, Wireless Connectivity, and High-Performance Positional Sensors to be Explored by Defense Industry

8.2.1.3 Gesture Tracking Devices

8.2.1.3.1 Gesture-Controlled Robotics Drives Adoption

8.2.1.4 Smart Helmets

8.2.1.4.1 Smart Helmets Integrated with Low-Resolution, High-Resolution, and Infrared Cameras for Integrated Soldier Suit

8.2.2 Imaging

8.2.2.1 Night Vision Goggles

8.2.2.1.1 Enhancing Night Combat Capabilities of Individual Soldiers and Integrating NVGs with Smart Helmets Drive Growth

8.2.2.2 Sights & Scopes

8.2.2.2.1 Adopting Sights & Scopes for Accurate Targeting by Combat Soldiers

8.2.2.3 EO/IR & Thermal Cameras

8.2.2.3.1 EO/IR Imaging Systems in High Demand for Target Acquisition and Situational Awareness

8.3 Exoskeleton

8.3.1 Passive Exoskeletons

8.3.1.1 Low Cost and Powerless Operation Led to High Adoption of Passive Exoskeletons

8.3.2 Powered Exoskeletons

8.3.2.1 R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Battery-Powered Exoskeletons for Land Soldiers

8.4 Communication & Computing System

8.4.1 Tactical Multiband Radios

8.4.1.1 Portable Radio Programs Boost Tactical Multiband Radio Growth in North America and Europe

8.4.2 Wearable Computers

8.4.2.1 Electronic Devices Wired into Clothing to Track Enemy Targets Increased Soldier Network with Airborne, Land, and Naval Forces

8.4.3 Tactical Headsets

8.4.3.1 Developing Cutting-Edge Headsets for Tactical Communication and Hearing Protection

8.4.4 Embedded Antennas

8.4.4.1 IoT and Jam-Resistant Communication Led to Adoption of Embedded Antennas

8.5 Navigation

8.5.1 Dismounted IFF

8.5.1.1 Adoption of Dismounted IFF for Special Forces

8.5.2 Personnel Recovery Devices

8.5.2.1 Used by Land Forces to Signal, Alert, and Notify Authorities About Well-Being of Soldiers

8.5.3 Dismounted Positioning, Navigation, and Timing

8.5.3.1 Replaces GPS Receivers and Single Source of Positioning & Navigation to Support Communications, Command and Control, Logistics, and Targeting

8.6 Power & Energy Management

8.6.1 Batteries

8.6.1.1 Developing Fuel Cells Powered Batteries and Solar-Powered Batteries for Land Soldiers

8.6.2 Energy Harvesters

8.6.2.1 Requirement of Energy Harvesters for Battery Support Applications

8.6.3 Wireless Chargers

8.6.3.1 Magnetic Resonance Technology

8.6.3.1.1 Developing Magnetic Resonance Technology for Large Power Requirement Wearables

8.6.3.2 Inductive Technology

8.6.3.2.1 Adopting Inductive Wireless Chargers for Smart Textiles and E-Textiles to Power Wearables

8.6.3.3 Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

8.6.3.3.1 R&D in Capacitive Charging Techniques to Power Devices and Batteries

8.7 Smart Textiles

8.7.1 Camouflage

8.7.1.1 Bionic Adaptive Material & Thermal and Photosensitive Fibers in Camouflage Materials

8.7.2 Energy Harvest

8.7.2.1 Growing Need for Energy Harvesters in Various Applications

8.7.3 Temperature Monitoring & Control

8.7.3.1 Real-Time Monitoring of Body Heat Map of Defense Personnel to Enhance Training

8.7.4 Protection and Mobility

8.7.4.1 Advancement in Soldier Protection Equipment & Wearables

8.8 Network & Connectivity Management

8.8.1 Wearable Personal Area Networks & Hubs

8.8.1.1 Effective Information Sharing Among War-Fighting Platforms by Network-Enabled Capability in Wearable Pan

8.8.2 Compact Connectors

8.8.2.1 Next-Generation Integrated Connectors Offer Maximum Wearability, Modularity, and Performance by Withstanding Severe Operating and Environmental Conditions

8.8.3 Wires & Cables

8.8.3.1 High-Rate Data Transmission and Rugged Design Explored in New Range of Wires & Cables

8.8.4 Health Monitoring and Diagnostics

8.8.4.1 Adopting Biometric Sensor Integrated Wearables

8.9 Monitoring

8.9.1 Smart Bands & Activity Trackers

8.9.1.1 Adoption of Smart Bands and Smartwatches Among Land Soldiers for Activity Tracking and Health Monitoring

8.9.2 Wearable Patches

8.9.2.1 Wearable Patches Usage for Real-Time Non-Invasive Sensing and Assessment of a Soldier's Physiological Condition

8.9.3 Body Diagnostic Sensors

8.9.3.1 Developing Wide Range of Body Diagnostic Sensors for Health Monitoring Applications

9 Military Wearables Market, by Wearable Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Headwear

9.2.1 Integrating Advanced Technologies in Headwear

9.3 Eyewear

9.3.1 Technologically Advanced Night Vision Equipment to Drive Growth

9.4 Bodywear

9.4.1 Advancements in Exoskeletons, Smart Textiles, and Monitoring Sensors

9.5 Hearables

9.5.1 Strengthening Army by Using Advanced Headsets for Communication

9.6 Wristwear

9.6.1 Fitbit, Smartwatches, and Wearables Patches Usage for Tracking Soldier Health

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021

11.3 Top Five Players Ranking Analysis, 2021

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players, 2021

11.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Stars

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive Players

11.6.4 Participants

11.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Starting Blocks

11.7.4 Dynamic Companies

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.8.2 New Product Launches and Developments

11.8.3 Deals

11.8.4 Ventures/Agreements/Expansions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 BAE Systems PLC

12.2.2 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.2.3 Rheinmetall AG

12.2.4 Saab AB

12.2.5 Thales Group

12.2.6 Aselsan A.S.

12.2.7 Teledyne Flir LLC

12.2.8 General Dynamics Corporation

12.2.9 Bionic Power Inc.

12.2.10 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

12.2.11 Leonardo S.P.A.

12.2.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.2.13 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.2.14 Safran SA

12.2.15 Ultra-Electronics

12.2.16 Interactive Wear AG

12.2.17 TT Electronics PLC

12.2.18 TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.2.19 ST Engineering

12.2.20 Viasat Inc.

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Glenair Inc.

12.3.2 Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.

12.3.3 Milpower Source Inc.

12.3.4 Safariland L.L.C.

13 Appendix

