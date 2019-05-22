Global Military Wearables Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Wearables Market by End User (Land, Airborne, and Naval), Technology (Communication and Computing, Connectivity, Navigation, Vision & Surveillance, Exoskeleton, Power & Energy Management), Wearable Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Military Wearables Market is Projected to Grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2019 to 2025.



Increasing defense spending and ongoing soldier modernization programs are key factors fueling the growth of the military wearables market across the globe.

Growing adoption of military wearables due to the rising instances of asymmetric warfare and increasing demand for improved and efficient military wearables to reduce troop casualties across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the military wearables market. Decline in defense spending and procurement of conventional warfare systems rather than advanced military wearables by emerging economies are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the airborne forces segment of the military wearables market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the military wearables market has been segmented into land forces, naval forces, and airborne forces. The airborne forces segment of the military wearables market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Military forces of different countries across the globe have increased the use of military wearables to enhance the warfighting capabilities of their soldiers.

Based on wearable type, the bodywear segment is projected to lead the military wearables market from 2019 to 2025.

Based on wearable type, the military wearables market has been segmented into headwear, eyewear, wristwear, hearables, and bodywear. The eyewear segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for different types of wearables is increasing across the globe depending on their use and adoption in various military missions. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) based eyewear products are expected to witness increased demand from defense forces worldwide for warfare and training activities.

The North America military wearables market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America military wearables market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising demand for military wearables from defense forces of different countries of the region. The North American region has the presence of countries such as the US and Canada, which are investing in the development of modern integrated wearable technologies.



Moreover, increasing product developments and investments in the military wearables ecosystem by defense research agencies, large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and start-ups are leading to the growth of the military wearables market in North America.

