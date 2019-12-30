Global Milk Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Milk market worldwide is projected to grow by 106.8 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 1.8%. Milk, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 917.2 Million Tons by the year 2025, Milk will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 4.4 Million Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 3.2 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Milk will reach a market size of 59.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 28.2 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Almarai Company; Arla Foods Amba; Armor Proteines SAS; Dairy Farmers of America; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; Foremost Farms USA; Glanbia PLC; Groupe Lactalis; Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL); Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.; HP Hood LLC; Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.; Kerry Group PLC; Lifeway Foods, Inc.; MILEI GmbH; Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.; Namyang Dairy Products Co., Ltd.; Nestle SA; Saputo, Inc.; Valio Oy; Want Want China Holdings Ltd.; Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd.; Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods OJSC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Milk Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Milk Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Milk Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Milk Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Milk Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Milk Market in the United States: A Historic Review in

Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:

2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Milk Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Milk Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand

Tons: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Milk Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Milk Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Milk Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Milk Market in France: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand

Tons: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Milk Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Tons: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand

Tons: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Milk: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Milk Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:

2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Milk Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Milk Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand

Tons for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 28: Milk Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Milk Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Milk Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Tons: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:

2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Milk Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Milk Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Milk: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 39: Milk Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Milk Market Trends by Region/Country

in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 41: Milk Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Milk Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 44: Milk Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Milk Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand

Tons: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Milk Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Milk Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Milk Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic

Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Milk Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Milk Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Milk Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 57: Milk Market in Israel in Thousand Tons: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Milk Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Milk Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Milk Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Milk Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Milk Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Milk Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Milk Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand

Tons for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



ALMARAI COMPANY

ARLA FOODS AMBA

ARMOR PROTéINES

DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD.

FOREMOST FARMS USA

GLANBIA PLC

GROUPE LACTALIS

AMUL (GUJARAT CO-OPERATIVE MILK MARKETING FEDERATION)

HANGZHOU WAHAHA GROUP

HP HOOD

INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP

KERRY GROUP PLC

LIFEWAY FOODS

MILEI GMBH

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY

NAMYANG DAIRY PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

NESTLé SA

SAPUTO, INC.

VALIO OY

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS

WARRNAMBOOL CHEESE AND BUTTER FACTORY COMPANY HOLDINGS

WIMM-BILL DANN FOODS OJSC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

