Global Milk Industry
Dec 30, 2019, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Milk market worldwide is projected to grow by 106.8 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 1.8%. Milk, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 917.2 Million Tons by the year 2025, Milk will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 4.4 Million Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 3.2 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Milk will reach a market size of 59.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 28.2 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Almarai Company; Arla Foods Amba; Armor Proteines SAS; Dairy Farmers of America; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; Foremost Farms USA; Glanbia PLC; Groupe Lactalis; Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL); Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.; HP Hood LLC; Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.; Kerry Group PLC; Lifeway Foods, Inc.; MILEI GmbH; Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.; Namyang Dairy Products Co., Ltd.; Nestle SA; Saputo, Inc.; Valio Oy; Want Want China Holdings Ltd.; Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd.; Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods OJSC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Milk Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Milk Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Milk Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Milk Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Milk Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Milk Market in the United States: A Historic Review in
Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:
2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Milk Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Milk Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand
Tons: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Milk Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Milk Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Milk Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Milk Market in France: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Milk Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand
Tons: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Milk: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Milk Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:
2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Milk Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Milk Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand
Tons for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 28: Milk Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Milk Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Milk Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:
2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Milk Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Milk Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Milk: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 39: Milk Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Milk Market Trends by Region/Country
in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 41: Milk Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Milk Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 44: Milk Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Milk Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Milk Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Milk Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Milk Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic
Review in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Milk Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Milk Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Milk Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 57: Milk Market in Israel in Thousand Tons: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Milk Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Milk Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Milk Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Milk Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Milk Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Milk Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Milk Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand
Tons for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ALMARAI COMPANY
ARLA FOODS AMBA
ARMOR PROTéINES
DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD.
FOREMOST FARMS USA
GLANBIA PLC
GROUPE LACTALIS
AMUL (GUJARAT CO-OPERATIVE MILK MARKETING FEDERATION)
HANGZHOU WAHAHA GROUP
HP HOOD
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP
KERRY GROUP PLC
LIFEWAY FOODS
MILEI GMBH
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY
NAMYANG DAIRY PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
NESTLé SA
SAPUTO, INC.
VALIO OY
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS
WARRNAMBOOL CHEESE AND BUTTER FACTORY COMPANY HOLDINGS
WIMM-BILL DANN FOODS OJSC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article