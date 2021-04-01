Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2021-2025- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth and Forecast 2025
The milk protein concentrates market is poised to grow by $ 370.00 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the milk protein concentrates market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing infant formula market and product launches.
The milk protein concentrates market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing infant formula market as one of the prime reasons driving the milk protein concentrates market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The milk protein concentrates market covers the following areas:
Milk Protein Concentrates Market Sizing
Milk Protein Concentrates Market Forecast
Milk Protein Concentrates Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Darigold
- Erie Foods International Inc.
- Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Glanbia Plc
- Idaho Milk Products Inc.
- LAÏTA
- Nutrinnovate Australia
- VRS Foods Ltd.
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nutritional products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Darigold
- Erie Foods International Inc.
- Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Glanbia Plc
- Idaho Milk Products Inc.
- LAÏTA
- Nutrinnovate Australia
- VRS Foods Ltd.
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
