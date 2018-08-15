Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Millimeter Wave Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Millimeter Wave Equipment in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 36 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aviat Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) BridgeWave Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) CableFree: Wireless Excellence Limited (UK)

DragonWave, Inc. ( Canada )

) E-Band Communications, LLC ( USA )

) ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division ( Russia )

) INTRACOM TELECOM ( Greece )

) NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) Siklu Communication Ltd ( Israel )

) Trex Enterprises Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Millimeter Wave Technology



Changing the Wireless Future



Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market



Millimeter Wave Spectrum



Outlook



Overcoming the Limitations



Competitive Scenario



Market Drivers and Trends



Increasing Applications to Drive the Market



Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe Opportunities



5G - The Future in Store



Small Cell Backhaul



A Lucrative Segment



Growing Need for High Frequency Bandwidths for Ultrahigh Capacity Backhaul



Metrocells



A Step Ahead of Macrocells



Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force



Rapid Penetration of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver



Percentage Share Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Data, File Sharing, M2M, and Video (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Breakdown by Category (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Exploring Opportunities for Mm-Wave Technology



Radar on A Chip Penetrates New End Markets



Leveraging on the Controversies Surrounding X-Ray Scanners



Cracking the Quality Issues



Evolving to Suit New Generation Radio Access Network







2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



Understanding Millimeter Waves



A Backdrop



The Timeline:



Wave Band Spectrum



Defining the E-band Spectrum



Limitations of MM-Wave Technology



Developments in Millimeter Wave Applications and Technology



Developments in Unlicensed 60GHz Bandwidth Frequency



WiGig & Wireless HD



WPANs (Wireless Personal Area Networks)



Wireless High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)



Point-to-Point Communication Links



Photonic Technologies







3. APPLICATIONS OF MM-WAVE TECHNOLOGY



Imaging



Scanners



Automobile Applications



Antenna Technology Gains Prominence in Mm-wave Automotive Sensors



Antenna Designs



Telecommunications



High Data Rate Communications



Consumer Markets



Defense & Security Radar



Other Applications







4. PEEK INTO REGULATORY SCENARIO



ITU Guidelines



Regulatory Guidelines in Select Countries



Europe



UK



US



Canada



Japan



Emission Norms



Human Exposure Risks







5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



IDT Announces Sampling of Mm Wave and Microwave Products for 5G Networks



Texas Instruments Introduces New Single-Chip Millimeter Wave Sensor Portfolio



Siklu Unveils MultiHaul Outdoor Point to Multipoint Millimeter Wave Wireless Solution



BridgeWave Communications Unveils Flex4G-5000 80GHz ANSI and ETSI Millimeter Wave Radio Systems



BridgeWave Communications BridgeWave Flex4G-LITE E-Band Millimeter Wave System



Millitech Unveils Advanced Millimeter Wave Assemblies



NEC Unveils Millimeter Wave Radio for 5G Backhaul Applications



BridgeWave Communications Unveils BW-Eagle Millimeter Wave System







6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Transform-X Acquires DragonWave



Siklu and Norbain Sign Distribution Agreement



Sivers IMA Signs MoU with Japanese Electronics Company for Development of Mm Wave Products



BridgeWave Communications Signs Distribution Agreement with SCALTEL AG



NEC, BT and EE Join Hands to Test 5G Mm Wave Backhaul in 60GHz Band with Salford University



BridgeWave Communications Signs Distribution Agreement with Minerva



BridgeWave Communications Signs Distribution Agreement with Streakwave Wireless



Fujitsu Develops Mm Wave CMOS Circuitry for Automotive Radar



PAZR and FiberTower Announce Partnership for 5G Mm Wave Technology







7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







