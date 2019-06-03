Global Mindset Mastery Association Founder to Provide Exclusive Training at New York City Small Business Expo

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mindset Mastery Association is designed to help individuals, entrepreneurs and entire corporate offices design and live their greatest life, achieving if not outdoing the dreams and goals they set.

Merri-jo Hillaker at NYC Small Business Expo Small Business Expo Titanium Sponsor Powerteam International

Merri-jo Hillaker, founder of Global Mindset Mastery Association will hold an exclusive training and provide a success blueprint for entrepreneurs at the Small Business Expo on Thursday, June 5th at 2:30 pm at the Jacob K. Javitz Center, Hall 1A. At the conference there will be over 50 workshops, 5 keynotes, 100 vendors and over 10,000 attendees. Shark Tank will be hosting tryouts, and the CEO from Powerteam International Bill Walsh will be delivering the keynote at 4:30PM on the main stage.

For FREE event tickets visit www.inspiration2020.com Today!

Merri-jo's goal is to empower people to maximize their health and wealth so they have the time and resources to follow their passion so they too can change their world and this world at the same time.

Merri-jo says, "I know the world will be a better place if YOUR voice gets heard. SUCCESS can be yours, giving you the freedom to make a difference in this world at a greater level, and I believe our programs can support you reaching those dreams! Give us the opportunity to create some of the 'wind beneath your wings.'"

About Merri-jo Hillaker

Merri-jo Hillaker is a "Rags to Riches" story. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to a poor family, the fourth child of 4 in 4 years! She worked her way up to become a millionaire business owner, corporate lawyer, real estate investor, and expert in the area of Health and Wealth. She was Vice President, General Counsel of a billion dollar NYSE company, before she left to take control of her life as an entrepreneur and has never looked back.

She is the founder and sole owner of International Nutracom, Inc., and as an expert in entrepreneurship, speaks to both small and large groups on health and wealth worldwide.

She also has an intense passion to help the less advantaged, and through her own charitable organization, Changing Environments Foundation, has impacted hundreds of lives, as well as spending weeks in the mission field annually. For more information visit, www.gmma360.com.

Powerteam International

Cheryl Brenner

215743@email4pr.com

866-238-5920

SOURCE Merri-jo Hillaker