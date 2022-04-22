Global Mineral Oil Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027 - Environmental Concerns Regarding Mineral Oil Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Oil Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mineral oil market to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

MINERAL OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

In 2021, pharmaceutical was estimated as the largest end-use industry with 40.50% market share. Mineral oil is increasingly being used as laxative, IVF procedures, nasal sprays, vaccines, antibiotics, etc.in the pharmaceutical sector.



Mineral oil is a highly refined, retains moisture, and lightweight component. In the personal care industry, these are used in infant lotions, cold creams, ointments, and a variety of other cosmetic products. Personal care industry is the fastest growing segment projected at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.



White mineral oils accounted for 66.77% of the market share in 2021. These are highly used in formulations such as antibiotics, sunscreens, and baby oils etc. due to good lubrication property, moisture repelling property, and desirable skin affects.



The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for effective pharmaceutical products and multifunctional personal care components such as hair shampoos, skin care creams, sunscreens, hair conditioners, and other similar products.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and others are the major markets for mineral oil. Growing population, developing infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, growing middle class, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors for growth in the region.

MINERAL OIL MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry



Mineral oil is used in the pharmaceutical industry for specific formulations such as bulk drugs, lotions, ointments, laxatives, etc. In 2020, the pharmaceutical industry witnessed massive disruptions. The sector experienced a rise in demand for OTC medicines, antibiotics, flu-related medicines, and others.

The major strategy undertaken by pharmaceutical drug companies was developing innovative products to meet varied consumer requirements. The industry is projected to witness significant growth in 2022 owing to diverse consumer needs and fluctuating industry demand.

The rapid growth in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil, leading migration of R&D activities of various pharmaceutical companies to these fast-growing markets, is also expected to boost industry growth in the coming years.



Increasing demand for white oil



White oils are used in cosmetic and personal care products, from emulsions such as lip balm, baby oil, haircare, creams, and emollients. Diaper rash and eczema irritation can be relieved with white oil. Liquid paraffin is also widely used in the cosmetics business.

White oil is utilized in hand and body care cosmetics at concentrations ranging from 1% to 99%, depending on the product quality required. White oil is also used in cosmetic lip care products. Growth in the personal care industry in Europe and North America provides an opportunity to increase the consumption of white mineral oil.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mineral oil is amongst the major segments of the lubricants industry. Major players in the segment include BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, Sinopec, Petro-Canada, and others operate through strategies such as expansion, acquisition, new product launch to further their reach in the market.



Key Vendors

British Petroleum

ExxonMobil

Petro-Canada

Shell

Sinopec

Other Prominent Vendors

Addinol

Amalie Oil

BASF

Chevron

Clariant

DOW

Eastman

Eneos

Eni

Fuchs

Opet

Radco

Renkert Oil

Rosneft

Sasol

Sonneborn

Seojin Chemicals

Suncor Energy

Total Energies

Unicorn Petroleum

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Production Process

7.1.2 Key Insights by End-Use

7.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

7.1.4 Supply Chain

7.1.5 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Demand from the Personal Care Industry

8.2 Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

9.2 Increasing Demand for White Oil

9.3 Increasing Use of Technical Oil



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding Mineral Oil

10.2 Price Uncertainty of Mineral Oil



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Value & Volume

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

11.4 Macroeconomic Parameters Affecting the Mineral Oil Market

11.4.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

11.4.2 Food & Beverage

11.4.3 Personal Care Industry



12 Mineral Oil Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Paraffinic Oils

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

12.4 Naphthenic Oil

12.5 Aromatic Oil



13 Grade

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Technical Oil

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

13.4 White Oil



14 End-Use

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Personal Care

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.4 Food & Beverage

14.5 Industrial

14.6 Pharmaceutical

14.7 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

