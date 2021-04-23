Global Mini and Micro LEDs Market Report 2021: Mini LED Market is Expected to Grow Significantly in 2021 / Micro LED Market is Now at the Early Stages of Commercialisation

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Global Market for Mini and Micro LEDs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the market for Mini LEDs and Micro LEDs.

The displays market is constantly advancing, with new technologies allowing for greatly improved brightness, HDR, and colour reproducibility.

Recently, mini LED and micro LED have attracted major attention in the displays market and are being implemented in products by consumer electronics giants such as Samsung and Apple. The market is projected to explode in the next few years, taking a significant chunk of the displays market and pushing into wearables, Augmented Reality (AR) and smartphones.

The Mini LED market is expected to grow significantly in 2021 and the Micro LED market is now at the early stages of commercialisation. Large electronics companies such as Samsung are producing LCD TVs featuring Mini LED backlights and are anticipating significant demand. Apple is planning to bring a Mini LED backlight iPad Pro to the market this year and integrating it into other product offerings.

Mini LED backlights are utilized in large-screen TVs, monitors, automotive and industrial applications.

Improvements Mini LED offer over incumbent display technologies include:

High brightness.

High contrast ratio.

Low power consumption.

Higher efficiency.

Micro LED will start to gain market traction in 2021, with companies including Sony and AU Optronics Corp. planning to launch new consumer products this year. Micro LEDs are targeted at direct view displays.

Improvements they offer include:

High efficiency

High brightness-readable under sunshine (>10,000 nits)

High colour saturation

Ultra-high resolution (>2000 dpi with Si backplane)

Ultra-low power consumption

Flexibility

Quick response rate (on/off switching within nano-seconds).

Long lifetime (>80,000 hours).

These properties make them attractive for application in very large TVs, AR/VR and automotive applications. Other applications include wearable/implantable optoelectronic devices, light communication/light interconnection, medical treatment, spatial imaging etc.

Report contents include:

Latest technology and supply chain information.

Industry trends and growth drivers.

Assessment of technology challenges.

Industry developments in the past 18 months.

Current and planned mini LED and micro LED products.

Analysis of markets and applications for mini LED and micro LEDs.

Current market and forecasts for mini LED and micro LEDs, by revenues, units and applications.

Cost structures for mini LED and micro LEDs.

Assessment of competitive landscape.

Profiles of 56 companies in the mini LED and micro LED market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Global display market

1.2 Impact of COVID-19 crisis

1.3 Motivation for use of Mini and Micro LEDs

1.4 Mini and Micro LEDs applications

1.5 Market drivers and trends

1.6 Market supply chain

1.7 Market challenges

1.8 Industry developments 2020-2021

1.9 CES 2021

1.10 Competition with OLED and quantum dot LCD

1.10.1 OLEDs

1.10.2 QD TVs

1.10.2.1 QD-OLED and QNED

1.10.2.1.1 Samsung activities

1.11 Market activity in China

1.12 Global revenue and shipment forecasts for Micro and Micro LEDs

1.12.1 Mini LEDs

1.12.1.1 Global revenues

1.12.1.2 Units

1.12.2 Micro LEDs

1.12.2.1 Global revenues

1.12.2.2 Units

1.13 Commercial agreements and partnerships



2 TECHNOLOGY BACKGROUND

2.1 Mini LED vs Micro LED

2.2 Mini LED

2.2.1 Advantages

2.2.2 Backplane types

2.2.3 Costs

2.3 Micro LED

2.3.1 Mini LED BLU+LCD

2.3.2 Mini LED displays

2.3.3 Advantages

2.3.3.1 Transparency

2.3.3.2 Borderless

2.3.3.3 Flexibility

2.3.4 Assessment of application viability

2.3.5 Types

2.3.6 Pace of adoption

2.3.7 Applications

2.3.8 Modular and Tiled Displays

2.3.9 Efficiency

2.3.10 Costs

2.3.11 Manufacturing

2.3.11.1 Epitaxy and Chip Processing

2.3.11.2 Assembly Technologies

2.3.11.3 Colour conversion

2.3.12 Full-Colour Realization of Micro LED Displays

2.4 Challenges



3 DISPLAY BACKLIGHTS

3.1 TVs

3.1.1 The market in 2021

3.1.2 Products with mini LED backlight

3.2 Smartwatches and wearables

3.2.1 Potentially a key market for micro LEDs

3.2.2 Companies developing products

3.3 Smartphones

3.3.1 Challenges for implementation

3.4 Apple

3.4.1 Mini LED displays for iPad and Mac notebooks

3.5 Samsung

3.5.1 Wall display

3.5.2 Micro LED and Micro LED TVs

3.5.3 Neo QLED Micro LED TV

3.5.4 LG

3.5.4.1 MAGNIT MicroLED TV

3.5.5 TCL

3.5.5.1 8 Series and 6 Series



4 LAPTOPS, MONITORS AND TABLETS

4.1 Mini LED

4.1.1 Products

4.1.1.1 Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo gaming monitor

4.2 MicroLED



5 FLEXIBLE MICRO LED DISPLAYS

5.1 Foldable Micro LED displays



6 MEDICAL DISPLAYS



7 AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAYS



8 VIRTUAL (VR) AND AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) GLASSES



9 TRANSPARENT DISPLAYS



10 SUPPLY CHAIN

10.1 mini LEDs

10.2 microLEDs



11 COMPANY PROFILES

Aledia

Aoto Electronics

Apple

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE

CEA-Leti

Changelight

Compound Photonics (CP)

CSOT

Epileds Technologies

EpiPix Ltd.

Epistar/Lextar

Everlight

Facebook

Foxconn

glo

Harvatek

HC SemiTek

iBeam Materials

Iljin Display

Innolux

ITRI

Jade Bird Display

Japan Display Inc. (JDI)

Konka

Kopin

Kulicke & Soffa

Kyocera

Leyard Opto-Electronic

LG

Lumens

Lumiode, Inc.

MICLEDI

Micro Nitride

Mikro Mesa Technology Co., Ltd.

Nationstar

Nichia

PlayNitride

Plessey Semiconductors

Porotech

Refond

Rohinni

Samsung

San'an Optoelectronics

Saphlux

Seoul Viosys

Sharp Display Technology

Sony

Stratacache

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Tianma

Unity Opto

VueReal

Vuzix

X-Celeprint

Xiaomi

