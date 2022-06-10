Global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market to Reach $2.61 billion by 2027, Suggest a Latest BIS Research Study

FREMONT, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare research team at BIS Research has conducted an in-depth analysis on the global MRD testing market and have drawn the conclusion on its future demand. According to the report published on the global MRD testing market, the market is projected to reach $2.61 billion in terms of revenue by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.53%.

In the comprehensive study of the global MRD testing market, BIS Research extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market

Regulatory framework analysis and reimbursement scenario in developed and developing regions

Supply chain analysis for IVDs and LDTs

Market share analysis for all players providing molecular technologies for MRD assessment

Growth share analysis for prominent companies, major technologies, applications, and end users

Detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 16 countries

Study of data of more than 20 companies actively involved in pushing the boundaries of molecular MRD testing

BIS Research study indicates that the rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, increasing consumer awareness for tailored therapy, increasing research funding from the National Cancer Institute, and the increasing disposable income in emerging economies, among other factors, are fueling the growth of the market.

The growing interest of the molecular diagnostic providers in the potential for testing minimal residual disease has been a catalyst for the progress of the global MRD testing market.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include types of technologies used, application areas, end users, and regions. The application and the region segment have been further sub-segmented to offer an in-depth analysis of the global MRD testing market.

The detailed study is a compilation of 15 market data tables and 235 figures spread through 281 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global MRD Testing Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027"

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Vaishali Chauhan, Research Analyst at BIS Research, "North America is the market leader in the global MRD testing market. In 2021, North America accounted for a 42.92% share of the global MRD testing market. This region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2022-2027 and will continue to dominate the global market in 2027. However, Aisa-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.74% during the forecast period and contribute a significant share of 19.38% to the global market in 2021."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Public companies include ICON plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Opko Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Natera, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Guardant Health.

The private company profiled are ARUP Laboratories, Cergentis B.V., Invivoscribe, Inc., and Mission Bio, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their respective impacts in the global MRD testing market?

What is the potential impact of biotechnological advancement in the diagnostic industry among the end users, such as physicians, researchers, pathologists, and laboratory technicians?

What is the current market demand along with future expected demand for the global MRD testing market?

Has MRD testing penetrated major countries facing an immense burden from hematological malignancies?

What are the key regulatory hurdles for industry players looking to enter this highly dynamic market?

What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the major players to sustain the competitive market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global MRD testing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global MRD testing market?

