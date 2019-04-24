GLOBAL MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global minimally invasive market collected a revenue of $XX million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% between the forecast periods of 2019-2027 and generate a revenue of $44,999 million by 2027. The popularity of minimally invasive procedures, advances in technology, the rise in physician-owned ASCA, and increasing prevalence of spinal disorders are the major drivers for the minimally invasive market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The increasing inclination for personalized medicine is also spreading the growth projections for this segment coupled with increasing investments in medical devices supply is enhancing the growth of the minimally invasive surgery market in the forecast period 2019-2027. With the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, the global market is also facing some challenges.

The minimally invasive surgery market covers segmentation by product type, end-user, application and region.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global minimally invasive market by the year 2025 because of the presence of leading vendors and advanced infrastructure-based facilities in regions such as the US and Canada. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to show a significant growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period, with Japan being the major contributor for this region. The developed countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, etc. in the European market also possess the advanced medical infrastructure and are increasingly adopting minimally invasive techniques. The Europe market holds a share of xx% as of 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is one of the top companies providing advanced surgical instruments for minimally invasive as well as traditional surgeries. The other major players in the market include Smith & Nephew PLC, Hill Room Holdings Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Philips Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ethicon Inc., Getinge AB, Canon Medical Systems, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Integrated Endoscopy Inc., CONMED Corp., Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Hitachi-High Technologies Corporation.



