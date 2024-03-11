Global Mining Automation Market Report 2024-2029: Growing Significance of Smart Connected Mines

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mining Automation Market by Equipment (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment, Smart Ventilation Systems), Technique (Underground, Surface), Workflow, Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mining automation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2024 to USD 5.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029. There's a growing interest in mining automation in recent years for several reasons. Technologies like machine learning, robotics, and data analytics enable mining companies to automate processes, cut costs, and improve safety. Using remote-controlled or autonomous mining trucks and equipment helps avoid accidents by keeping humans away from risky tasks. Moreover, autonomous mining equipment optimizes operations, cutting fuel consumption and minimizing waste, which lowers costs. This focus on automation aligns with sustainable resource extraction, contributing to the expected significant growth of the global mining automation market in the coming years.



Equipment offering segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



The equipment offered in the global mining automation market includes autonomous hauling/mining trucks, drilling rigs, LHD loaders, tunneling equipment, smart ventilation systems, pumping stations, and others (hybrid shovels, total stations, mining dozers, wheel loaders, and mining excavators). Addressing workplace safety concerns, increased R&D investment, and technological advancements result in unmanned or autonomous equipment development, reducing hazardous incidents and boosting efficiency. Integrating innovative equipment enables mining companies to substantially cut operating costs by minimizing downtime and enhancing asset utilization.



Mine development workflow segment is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period



Mine development encompasses constructing the mining facility and supporting infrastructure. Upon completion of the exploration phase, where concentrated mineral deposits are identified for commercial viability, the mine development stage commences. This involves comprehensive site clearing to create accessibility for both machinery and human operations. Clearing the site lays the foundation for subsequent crucial processes in the mining operation.



The market in Europe is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period



The European mining industry extracts diverse metals and minerals from widespread ores, with key deposits comprising copper, lead, silver, and zinc. The European mining sector attracts investment due to advanced infrastructure, skilled labor, and stable policies. While it contributes a small share of GDP, it plays a significant role in global product production. The region's mining activities offer substantial potential for deploying advanced mining automation technologies.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of critical drivers (The need of increasing safety and productivity in the mines, Growing emphasis on reducing operating costs, and Rising demand for fleet management systems) restraints (Rise in exhaustion of natural resources, Impact on GDP of host countries), opportunities (Rising adoption of digitalization in global mining industry, Increasing significance of smart connected mines, Battery industry presenting opportunities for the market) and challenges (Integrating mining technologies and convergence challenges, Environmental impacts and rising global protests by local communities, Absence of skilled personnel to operate automated mining equipment) influencing the growth of the mining automation market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on new products, technologies, research & development activities, funding activities, industry partnerships, and new product launches in the mining automation market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the mining automation market across regions such as North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and RoW.

, , , and RoW. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & technologies, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the mining automation market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market position, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. ( Japan ), Sandvik AB ( Sweden ), Epiroc AB ( Sweden ), and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. ( Japan ) and among others in the mining automation market

), Sandvik AB ( ), Epiroc AB ( ), and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. ( ) and among others in the mining automation market Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the mining automation market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Mining Automation Market, 2020-2029 (USD Million)

Underground Mining Technique to Dominate Market Throughout Forecast Period

Equipment Segment to Account for Largest Market Share from 2024 to 2029

Mine Development Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Mining Automation Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Held Largest Share of Mining Automation Market in 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Mining Automation Market - Strong Focus on Enhancing Worker Safety and Improving Productivity to Drive Mining Automation Market

Mining Automation Market, by Offering - Equipment Segment to Capture Largest Market Share in 2029

Mining Automation Market, by Workflow - Mine Development Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029

Mining Automation Market in North America , by Offering and Country - Equipment Segment and US to Hold Largest Shares of North American Mining Automation Market in 2029

, by Offering and Country - Equipment Segment and US to Hold Largest Shares of North American Mining Automation Market in 2029 Mining Automation Market, by Geography - China to Record Highest CAGR in Overall Mining Automation Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Need for Safety and Productivity in Mines

Greater Focus of Mining Companies on Reducing Operating Costs

Significant Demand for Fleet Management Systems by Mining Companies

Restraints

Depletion of Natural Resources

Impact on GDP of Host Countries and Prevailing Perception of Automation as Threat to Jobs

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Digital Technologies in Mining Industry

Increasing Significance of Smart Connected Mines

Thriving Battery Industry with Exploration of New Lithium and Battery Material Deposits

Challenges

Difficulties Associated with Convergence of Mining Technologies

Rising Global Protests and Environmental Concerns for Ecological Impact of Mining Automation

Shortage of Skilled Personnel to Operate Automated Mining Equipment

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Digital Twin

Internet of Things (IoT)

Satcom

Cloud Computing

Case Study Analysis

Use of Rockwell Automation's Control System and Visualization Solutions in Arrium's Iron Knob Mine to Reduce Operational Costs and Minimize Downtime

Implementation of Komatsu's Ahs at Swedish Copper Mine by Boliden to Enhance Productivity and Safety

Deployment of Rockwell Automation's Factorytalk Suite at Amrun Bauxite Mine by Rio Tinto to Improve Transparency in Mining Operations

Adoption of Sandvik Ab's Mining Equipment in Veladero Gold Mine by Barrick Gold to Remain Productive in Harsh Environment

to Remain Productive in Harsh Environment Utilization of Caterpillar's Autonomous Drills and Trucks at Gudai-Darri Mine by Rio Tinto to Create Connected Value Chain

Implementation of Hexagon Ab Products by Rustenburg Platinum (Anglo American Platinum) Mines Limited to Streamline Operations

Adoption of Komatsu's Solution by Esemin at Ei Santo Mining Site to Achieve Customized Financing and Technical Support

