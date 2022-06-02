Global Mining Chemicals Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mining chemicals market reached a value of US$ 7.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Mining chemicals are aggressive and high-cost compounds that are widely used during mineral processing. They require precise metering to ensure sound recovery rates and offer optimum froth and bubble size, and depression specificity. They assist in filtration and de-watering, improving grade and recovery, offering efficiency, selecting minerals, and handling pumping and slurry, and lowering collector dose and cost per ton. Some of the commonly utilized mining chemicals include frothers and collectors, flocculants, solvent extractants, rheology modifiers, and wet-and dryginding aids.

At present, there is a rise in the demand for specialty chemicals, such as defoamers, corrosion inhibitors, antiscalants, biocides, dust suppressants, and others. This, in confluence with the adoption of price-cutting schemes in the mining industry and the implementation of novel technologies to ensure better quality processes and production, represents one of the key factors fueling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, mining chemicals are employed in the mining and mineral processing industries to attain maximum efficiency through improved selectivity, and higher recovery. This, along with the growing need to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollution and the increasing requirement for environmental and health protection in the industry, is positively influencing the sales of mining chemicals across the globe.

Furthermore, leading market players are continuously investing in mining projects, especially in developing countries worldwide, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Some of the other considerable factors are rapid industrialization, rising expenditure on infrastructure projects, such as the construction of railways, roads, and highways, and increasing demand for gold, copper, and platinum around the world, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AECI Limited, Arrmaz Products Inc. (Arkema S.A.), BASF SE, Betachem (Pty) Ltd, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Dyno Nobel (Incitec Pivot Limited), Ecolab Inc., Orica Limited, Sasol Ltd., Solvay S.A. and Zinkan Enterprises Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mining chemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mining chemicals market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mineral type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mining chemicals market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Mining Chemicals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Flotation Chemicals

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Collectors

6.1.2.2 Depressants

6.1.2.3 Flocculants

6.1.2.4 Frothers

6.1.2.5 Dispersants

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Extraction Chemicals

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Diluents

6.2.2.2 Extractants

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Grinding Aids

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Mineral Type

7.1 Base Metals

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-metallic Minerals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Precious Metals

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Rare Earth Metals

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Mineral Processing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Explosives

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Drilling

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Wastewater Treatment

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AECI Limited

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Arrmaz Products Inc. (Arkema S.A.)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 BASF SE

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Betachem (Pty) Ltd

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Clariant AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Dow Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Dyno Nobel (Incitec Pivot Limited)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Ecolab Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Orica Limited

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Sasol Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Solvay S.A.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Zinkan Enterprises Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsmft8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets