Global Mining Support Activities Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - CIMIC Group; PT United Tractors; Downer EDI Mining-Blasting Services; Barminco and Boart Longyear

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mining support activities market is expected to grow from $163.7 billion in 2020 to $187.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

Major companies in the mining support activities market include CIMIC Group Limited; PT United Tractors Tbk; Downer EDI Mining-Blasting Services Pty Ltd; Barminco Ltd and Boart Longyear Ltd.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $222.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The mining support activities market consists of sales of mining support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities on a contract or fee basis for coal, metal and nonmetallic mineral (except fuels) mining. Support activities include exploration of minerals, drilling, draining of mines and other support activities. The mining support activities market is segmented into coal mining support activities; metal mining support activities and nonmetallic minerals mining support activities.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global mining support activities market, accounting for 54% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 16% of the global mining support activities market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global mining support activities market.



GIS technology is increasingly being used by mining companies to monitor critical factors such as sustainability, geological composition and compliance. GIS systems capture, record, evaluate and present spatial or geographic data. GIS integrates exploration datasets such as geophysical images, geochemistry, geologic maps, radiometric surveys, boreholes, and mineral deposits leading to efficient discovery of new mineral deposits.

This technology also provides 3D visualization tools as it integrates data from various data sources. They are also used in allied industries such as production, mine closure and reclamation.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the support activities for mining market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted the movement of people and goods to contain the virus.



Government policies to support the mining industry is expected to drive the support activities for mining market. Governments are providing subsidies and encouraging foreign direct investments (FDI) in the mining industry. The amount of government support includes the support through governments' public finance institutions such as bilateral development banks and export credit agencies investing in mining projects, fiscal support through budget allocations and tax exemptions, and investments through majority state-owned mining and utility companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Mining Support Activities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Mining Support Activities Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Mining Support Activities Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Mining Support Activities Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Mining Support Activities Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Mining Support Activities



9. Mining Support Activities Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Mining Support Activities Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Mining Support Activities Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Mining Support Activities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Mining Support Activities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Mining Support Activities Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Coal Mining Support Activities

Metal Mining Support Activities

Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities

11.2. Global Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Service Provider Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Independent Contractors

Companies

12. Mining Support Activities Market Segments

12.1. Global Coal Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Coal Mining Drilling Services; Coal Mining Exploration Services; Coal Mining Draining Services; Other Coal Mining Support Activities

12.2. Global Metal Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Metal Mining Drilling Services; Metal Mining Exploration Services; Metal Mining Draining Services; Other Metal Mining Support Activities

12.3. Global Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Drilling Services; Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Exploration Services; Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Draining Services; Other Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities



13. Mining Support Activities Market Metrics

13.1. Mining Support Activities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Mining Support Activities Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

CIMIC Group Limited

PT United Tractors Tbk

Downer EDI Mining-Blasting Services Pty Ltd

Barminco Ltd

Boart Longyear Ltd

